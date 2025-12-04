Findem Acquires Getro and Launches the First Intelligent Job Post

Turns passive job postings into AI-powered agents that surface and engage qualified candidates to support real hiring outcomes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Findem, the AI platform for talent decisions, today announced it has acquired Getro , the leading operating system powering more than 800 venture capital, private equity, economic development, chamber of commerce and professional networks worldwide. These communities represent 3.5 million open jobs and some of the highest-trust talent ecosystems in the market.

The acquisition accelerates Findem's launch of the industry's first Intelligent Job Post — a breakthrough that transforms job postings from passive listings into autonomous AI agents that source, engage, qualify and deliver hire-ready candidates who are fully vetted, assessed and calibrated for the role. With this launch, Findem introduces a new category: autonomous hiring agents that eliminate post-and-pray recruiting and replace it with outcome-based hiring.

"By combining Getro's relationship intelligence with Findem's expert-labeled data and agentic infrastructure, we're moving the industry from passive applicant flow to proactive delivery of qualified talent," said Hari Kolam, CEO of Findem. "This shift unlocks higher conversion rates and faster hiring. That's real ROI from AI."

The Problem: Job Postings Produce Traffic, Not Talent

Traditional job boards rely on unfiltered traffic that is not pre-qualified. AI-generated applications have pushed unqualified submissions to historic levels, with research showing up to 75% of applicants are not a fit. Recruiters spend hours filtering low-signal traffic, while standard postings fail to activate relationships, trust and introductions — the strongest predictors of high-quality hires.

Introducing the Intelligent Job Post

Findem's Intelligent Job Post turns every open role into autonomous AI agents that deliver hire-ready candidates by:

Sourcing and engaging qualified candidates automatically

Using verified, expert-labeled data to assess fit and performance

Activating trusted networks to dramatically increase response rates

This shift moves hiring from traffic-based to outcome-based, giving companies higher-quality pipelines with dramatically less manual effort.

"Findem has taken a decisive lead in talent AI," said Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company . "Their expert-labeled data gives AI unprecedented clarity about people, and integrating Getro's relationship intelligence amplifies this advantage. Data quality, labeling and time-series intelligence is a new frontier for AI applications in talent."

Why Getro + Findem Creates Industry-Leading Signal

The integration of Getro's networks with Findem's agentic infrastructure activates high-trust communities as qualified talent pools. Findem's agents understand the teams people have succeeded on, the leaders they've followed and the communities that trust them. This relationship intelligence surfaces candidates far more likely to respond, convert and thrive.

"Findem brings something rare to the talent space: AI that starts with verified data," said Evan Walden, CEO of Getro. "By combining that foundation with our trusted networks, companies can now publish a job and let agents do the heavy lifting. It's a massive leap forward in turning networks into outcomes."

An Expanding Ecosystem of Hiring Agents

The launch includes a growing ecosystem of specialized partner agents:

Glider AI adds screening, identity verification, scheduling, interviewing and skills evaluation to verify candidate skill and integrity at scale.

adds screening, identity verification, scheduling, interviewing and skills evaluation to verify candidate skill and integrity at scale. RecruitMilitary deploys veteran-focused sourcing agents that identify and engage veteran talent across the U.S.

Together, these integrations create a composable agent ecosystem where each partner contributes specialized intelligence, extending Findem's reach and improving hiring outcomes across industries.

"AI in hiring has moved fast but not always smart. Skills still need to be verified," said Satish Kumar, CEO of Glider AI. "By pairing Glider AI skills and identity verification capabilities with Findem's labeled data, hiring teams get something they have never had before — a true end-to-end workflow from sourcing to skills verification that produces ready-to-hire candidates."

Verified Data + Relationship Intelligence: The Foundation of Autonomous Hiring

At the core of the Intelligent Job Post is Findem's Data Labeling Engine , which verifies billions of unstructured career data points and transforms them into:

Success Signals (indicators of performance and fit)

Relationship Signals (how people are connected and influenced)

With this foundation, agents can evaluate true candidate fit, act with confidence based on verified context and improve pipeline quality while reducing mis-hires.

Availability & Pricing

Intelligent Job Posts are available now through an early access program, with broad availability planned for Q1 2026. Pricing is outcome-based. All existing Getro products will continue operating under the Getro brand, with customers gaining access to Findem's agentic capabilities over time.

About Findem

Findem is the AI platform built for talent decisions. Its Labeling Engine transforms billions of unstructured people data points into verified Success Signals — context about what drives success — and Relationship Signals — insight into how people are connected and where influence flows. Together, these give customers a competitive edge in hiring, executive search, mobility, learning, development and workforce planning. That's why leaders like Nutanix and RingCentral rely on Findem to improve pipeline quality, reduce costs and deliver faster, more consistent talent impact. Named one of America's Most Innovative Companies, Findem is redefining how organizations turn people data into business advantage. Learn more at www.findem.ai .

About Getro

Getro is the job board builder and network relationship management platform loved by 800+ VCs, regional talent orgs and professional networks. It helps you mobilize your network with an automated job board, enriched contact database, warm intro automations, AI agents that accelerate recruiting and real insights on talent outcomes. With Getro, your network becomes the competitive advantage for the businesses in your community. Learn more at www.getro.com .

