Findem to Acquire Glider to Deliver Hire-Ready Candidates and Disrupt the $650 Billion Staffing Industry

Combined AI platform delivers new hiring outcome where candidates are discovered, assessed, verified and arrive ready for hiring decisions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Findem, the AI platform for talent outcomes, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Glider AI, a skills validation platform. Together, the companies will deliver an AI-powered hiring solution that produces hire-ready candidates—candidates who are discovered, assessed and verified before they reach hiring managers.

"AI is rewriting how hiring markets will operate," said Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company. "For decades, recruiting relied on fragmented tools and layers of suppliers. Today AI-powered platforms can focus on results, not process. Companies like Findem are helping move the market in this direction."

The acquisition brings together Findem's talent discovery with Glider's skills validation, autonomous AI interviews and identity verification to create an end-to-end AI platform for talent. The solution sources, assesses and verifies candidates, delivering candidates with verified skills for hiring teams to review.

"Companies do not buy recruiting technology because they want better workflows – they buy it because they need great hires," said Hari Kolam, CEO of Findem. "Too often, hiring depends on stitching together disconnected tools and processes, and critical context gets lost along the way. Bringing Findem's talent AI together with Glider's validation capabilities creates a single solution that produces more confident hiring decisions. That's the outcome AI should deliver."

"Hiring breaks down when the signals used to evaluate candidates can't be trusted," said Satish Kumar, CEO of Glider AI. "Glider delivers trust in who customers hire through verified skills and identity. Combined with Findem talent AI, organizations can now move beyond traditional hiring to proven, skills-based outcomes."

Expanding into the $650B staffing market

The acquisition also positions Findem to disrupt the $650 billion global staffing market, where enterprises often rely on multiple suppliers for staffing, direct sourcing, curation and compliance to qualify workers before they reach employers. By consolidating functions traditionally handled by multiple vendors into a single AI platform, Findem can autonomously discover, assess and verify candidates before presenting them to hiring teams. Connecting enterprises and staffing firms directly with talent reduces their supplier costs and enables organizations to redirect savings toward more competitive compensation, reshaping the economics of hiring with greater predictability.

"Contingent hiring has historically relied on fragmented systems and manual processes," said Doug Leeby, CEO of Beeline. "The industry is beginning to explore platforms that can more intelligently discover, evaluate and verify candidates. Approaches that help organizations connect with qualified, hire-ready talent more efficiently represent an important step forward for enterprises and the global workforce."

Findem identifies talent using its proprietary Labeling Engine, which transforms billions of unstructured data points into verified hiring insights. Glider adds the validation layer through skills assessments, AI interviews and identity verification, creating a single AI workflow that connects discovery, validation and verification.

Findem is also introducing outcome-aligned pricing tied to hires, reflecting confidence in its ability to deliver hire-ready candidates.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to customary closing conditions. Following the close, Glider AI will continue to operate under its existing brand as part of Findem's expanded platform.

About Findem

Findem is the AI platform built for talent outcomes. Its Labeling Engine transforms billions of unstructured people data points into verified Success Signals—context about what drives success—and Relationship Signals—insight into how people are connected and where influence flows. Together, these insights give organizations a competitive edge in hiring, executive search, internal mobility, learning and development, and workforce planning. Trusted by leaders like Nutanix and RingCentral and recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies, Findem is redefining how organizations turn people data into business advantage.

About Glider AI

Glider AI is the Skills Validation Platform™ designed to replicate your best recruiter, interviewer and trainer across every stage of the talent journey. Trusted by leading enterprises including Intuit, FedEx and Emirates, Glider AI enables faster, fairer and more confident hiring through verified skills, identity integrity and conversational AI.

SOURCE Findem