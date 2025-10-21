Findem Raises $51 Million to Transform How Companies Hire with the World's Largest Expert-Labeled Talent Dataset

Funding accelerates Findem's mission to build the next generation of Talent AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Findem, the only AI talent acquisition and management solution powered by 3D data, today announced $51 million in new funding. The raise includes a Series C led by SLW, with participation from Wing Ventures, Harmony Capital and Four Rivers Group, and growth financing from J.P. Morgan. This brings Findem's total funding to $105 million.

This raise follows a year of exceptional momentum, with 3X year-over-year growth, top-10% placement on the Inc. 5000, and recognition by Fortune and Fast Company as one of America's most innovative companies.

From Automation to Strategic Impact

AI is reshaping HR, and the breakthrough lies in domain-specific AI that can elevate recruiting beyond task automation to measurable business impact. Most recruiting technologies rely on fragmented public data and resumes, limiting them to surface-level matches without the context behind great hiring decisions. Findem bridges that gap by unlocking the expertise of top recruiters and transforming their habits into AI-ready, data-driven workflows.

Findem's data labeling engine identifies 'success signals'—validated patterns that reveal not just who can do the job, but who is most likely to thrive in a specific role, team and culture. It's how a military logistics officer is understood to be ready for a senior supply chain role, or how leadership potential is spotted in an engineer who has scaled multiple startups. Trained on success signals, Findem's AI streamlines and elevates workflows, improving the experience for recruiters and candidates, while delivering the cost savings and strategic impact that CHROs value most.

"Findem is pioneering a new category in talent technology, enabling top recruiters to use AI to drive more efficient workflows and land better candidates faster," said Shawn K. O'Neill, Managing Partner at SLW. "Recruiting expertise is inherently specialized, and the wisdom to identify a future leader or valuable prospect doesn't exist in public datasets. We invested in Findem because their platform is driving better outcomes for talent teams with more automation and unique insights, making them well positioned to lead the next wave of talent innovation."

"HR decisions have always been limited by the quality of data. Findem's data engine, with its uniquely labeled and multi-dimensional people data, decodes important talent information that companies have never seen before," said Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company. "From faster hiring to better retention and workforce agility, Findem is helping companies build the next generation of enterprise people strategy."

The Largest Expert-Labeled Talent Dataset

Launched in 2020, Findem's data labeling engine is powered by millions of proprietary attributes, digitizing success signals that used to live only in the heads of great recruiters and hiring managers. This data expands into over 800 million 3D profiles, giving AI the most contextualized view of human potential—far beyond a resume or LinkedIn profile.

"By elevating talent data from a flat commodity into a rich strategic asset, we're the only company making it AI-ready," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "This is just the beginning of what's possible when AI truly understands talent."

Findem will use the new funding to expand its expert-labeled dataset and accelerate the development of domain-specific AI, partnering with companies to transform the people function through its data labeling engine. The investment will also drive the creation of agentic workflows optimized for outcomes, spanning calibration, interviews and everything in between. In addition, the funding will fuel go-to-market initiatives and support Findem's continued global growth.

Strategic Partnerships Drive Market Expansion

Partners with deep domain expertise are uniting with Findem to build the most advanced AI for talent and transform people decisions.

"Our partnership with Findem addresses one of the toughest challenges in hiring: making veteran talent visible," said Tim Best, CEO of RecruitMilitary and U.S. Army veteran. "Employers often find it difficult to translate military experience into business terms. By embedding our decades of veteran hiring expertise into Findem's attributes, we highlight impact, showing how veterans' skills and leadership directly drive measurable business outcomes."

"By partnering with Findem, we're turning our workforce equity expertise into structured attributes that illuminate diverse talent in new ways. Together, we're ensuring that employers have the data they need to recognize and connect with talent whose skills and impact might otherwise be overlooked," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, president and CEO of AnitaB.org.

Looking Ahead

"We're grateful for the trust of our customers, partners, investors and team," said Kolam. "Together, we're turning static talent data into a living, strategic engine that not only fills roles but predicts and shapes the future of work."

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines expert-labeled, 3D data with AI to unlock smarter talent strategy and streamline the way businesses connect with top candidates. By bringing together multichannel sourcing, CRM and insights into one place, Findem eliminates inefficiencies and allows TA teams to focus on the right candidates and decisions that drive business impact. Findem empowers customers like RingCentral and Nutanix to solve enterprise challenges at scale, creating continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates, delivering improved ROI and making great hires. Discover why we've been named one of America's most innovative companies and how we're transforming hiring at www.findem.ai .

About SLW

SLW was founded in 2012 as Silver Lake Waterman, a later-stage growth strategy within Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing. In 2024, SLW became an independent firm while maintaining collaborative relationships between SLW and Silver Lake. SLW partners with leading technology companies by investing repeatedly throughout a company's lifecycle in both equity and flexible non-dilutive structures to meet evolving capital needs. The firm's long-term, relationship-oriented strategy allows it to be an enduring partner for exceptional founders and management teams, providing flexible capital and strategic support at every phase of growth.

