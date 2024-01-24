Findhelp Partners with Four Pennsylvania Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) to Build Statewide Online Referral Platform

PA Navigate platform, powered by Findhelp's closed-loop referral system, will screen residents for needs that impact their ability to thrive, such as childcare, transportation, housing, and food insecurity

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp is proud to announce that, along with the members of Pennsylvania's Consortium of Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), they have been awarded a contract funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services to build a statewide online social care tool called PA Navigate. Built on the Findhelp closed loop referral platform and network, PA Navigate will connect Pennsylvanians to services in their communities to help meet their basic needs like food, shelter, and transportation.

In addition to Pennsylvanians using the platform to find help for themselves and their families, social service agencies, local nonprofits, community-based organizations, county and state agencies, and healthcare providers will also be able to help make connections to services on behalf of individuals and track referral outcomes to ensure that people's needs were met. Findhelp is a technology company that connects individuals and community organizations through efficient and easy-to-navigate software and the nation's largest network of free and low-cost programs, while protecting privacy and tracking outcomes and closed-loop referrals.

Findhelp will work with the four HIE Consortium members (Central PA Connect, Clinical Connect HIE, HealthShare Exchange, and Keystone Health Information Exchange / KeyHIE) to build and support a system that addresses social drivers of health (SDoH). SDoH are the economic and social conditions of individuals – including their access to housing, education, and food resources – that help determine their health outcomes. PA Navigate will work with the Consortium to assess the SDoH needs of Pennsylvanians and refer them to providers with dignity and ease.

A key benefit of PA Navigate will be its ability to allow healthcare providers to see the most complete view of an individual's social care history and current status – to make certain Pennsylvanians are being served in the most efficient manner possible – while guarding their privacy and ensuring unrivaled protection of their personal information.

"We have built a strong relationship of trust with Pennsylvanians and are excited to work with our new partners to help more residents in need," said findhelp Founder and CEO Erine Gray. "Every member of the Consortium cares deeply about the people of the Commonwealth."

"We selected findhelp as our technology partner for PA Navigate because they have the best integration capabilities in this space and are the technology that many healthcare organizations in our state have chosen to work with," said Bill Marella, Vice President, Value Based Care and Data Analytics of HealthShare Exchange.

Over the past five years more than 750,000 Pennsylvanians have already used findhelp to connect with social care services. Existing findhelp customers include Penn Medicine, Geisinger, Lehigh Valley Health Network, AmeriHealth Caritas, PA Health and Wellness, and Highmark Health. Additionally, findhelp's superior integration capabilities, financial incentives to community-based organizations, and no. 1 rating by KLAS, a healthcare research firm, further recommended the platform.

Findhelp works with more than 600 of America's largest health plans, hospital systems, government municipalities, educational institutions, and cause organizations to address social determinants of health. The findhelp platform enables customers across industries to bring social care to their patients, members, students, constituents, and communities.

About findhelp

Building healthier and happier communities starts with supporting the whole person. That's why findhelp was founded in 2010: to connect all people in need to the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. Our software platform enables community organizations, governments, and businesses across industries to easily manage and coordinate care. From screening and closed-loop referrals to outcomes tracking and actionable health equity insights, findhelp is leading the modernization of the social safety net.

About the Consortium of Health Information Exchanges

The Consortium is a group of four Health Information Exchanges (Central PA Connect, Clinical Connect HIE, HealthShare Exchange, and Keystone Health Information Exchange) that assess the social drivers of health (SDoH) needs of Pennsylvanians and make referrals to providers.

