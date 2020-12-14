Finding a Friend with a Truck Just Got Easier

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, Truck It APP is here. Elizabeth and Mark Casey teamed up with The Appineers in early 2018 to create Truck It.

The Casey's vision for Truck It came about after wanting to create a platform where people can take the pain out of transporting hard-to-move items from one location to another, utilizing those who have trucks to help those who need it.

Register your truck within the app to get started! Find a friend with a truck.

Introducing Truck It - a platform that lets users connect with truck owners and get the transport they need.

"Truck It has been added to my rotation of favorite apps. I love being just a click away from getting the help I need. Quick service and an easy way to transport goods!" - Dean (Customer) Orlando FL

TRUCK IT DRIVER APP IS RECRUITING DRIVERS NOW

Truck It App LLC is excited to be recruiting drivers in your area. Drivers work their own hours, full or part time. They get paid for using their truck. Drivers become the friend with a truck that people want to contact for help, and get paid for it. You are already making a truck payment and insurance payments. Let Truck It Driver App help you pay for that and more. Become your own boss as an independent contracting driver for Truck It Driver App.

"I love the freedom and the income it provides. It's something that I can use in my spare time to add some much-needed extra money." - Paul (Driver) Olympia WA

The app includes the following user-friendly features:

Create an account to store your information

Search and find truck drivers using your location

Add a request for the type of truck you need

Receive bids from drivers so that you can choose the perfect driver for the job

Get notified when someone has bid with your delivery request

Visit truckit-app.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

