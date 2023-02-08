Finding Comfort in a World of Unknowns

Air Force family finds Fisher House to be a place of comfort.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathleen Daniels knew when her husband told her that he wanted to join the military that being part of a military family would be tough, but she quickly realized it was the right path. David, a son of missionaries, knew in his heart that this calling was the path that God had decided for him, and Cathleen felt a sense of peace with their decision. Several years later, though, the family was faced with a series of unknowns that they never anticipated.

At the end of 2021, their experience, while challenging, wasn't all that unusual for a military family. David, an Air Force aircraft structural mechanic, had just returned from a year in Korea. The Daniels were preparing to relocate from Florida, where Cathleen and their two young daughters, Adalyn (5) and Elayah (3) had spent the last year, to their new duty station in New Mexico. In December, they received the exciting news that Cathleen was pregnant again. The growing family had most of their belongings picked up in April and, at the end of May, made their way across the country. That is when the real unknowns came.

About an hour and a half outside of San Antonio, Texas, Cathleen's water broke – at just 23 weeks. They went back to the nearest hospital they knew of, in San Antonio, where they were told she could not go anywhere unless it was by ambulance or helicopter, so she was admitted. At first, they depended on friends of their parents for a place to stay but knew this wasn't really a practical solution. After they reached out for resources from their medical team, a social worker referred them to Fisher House.

On May 28, after just 23 weeks and five days of pregnancy, Luke was born weighing just 1 pound, 5 ounces. As a micro-preemie, there were numerous complications, so he stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit. Staying at the Lackland Air Force Base Fisher House allowed Cathleen and David to take turns watching Luke's sisters and bonding with him, letting him hear their voices and hold him as much as possible at Methodist hospital where he was born.

The Daniels family has had months of unknowns. "Our whole story is 'We don't know,'" explained Cathleen. "How long would we be here? When will he be able to come home? When can we leave? Where will we go?"

What Cathleen does know is that family is all she really needs to be home.

"Home is where heart is, and family is where home is. As long as we have our family, we are home."

Both Cathleen and David's parents live in Africa as missionaries, and their siblings live all over the country. With almost everything in storage and so many unknowns, Fisher House became a family to them, which was very important to them.

"It's been fantastic. The fact that it exists is awesome," said David. "The kids really became close to the staff, and even met Luke here."

Cathleen and David's parents were all able to make the journey from Africa and stayed with the Daniels at the Fisher House to meet their tiny grandson.

Originally built to support Wilford Hall, which had a large labor and delivery department, NICU, and pediatric population, the Lackland Fisher House has a special playroom for children right in the center of one of the wings. Both Adalyn and Elayah enthusiastically pointed out the many toys and books that are their "favorites." They shared how much they loved the murals that make them feel like they are in a forest.

"All the things we didn't think of, and even the things we did, were provided," said Cathleen. "It's been the biggest blessing."

"We told the girls, 'We are all together and this is home for now,'" she explained. "We don't know what is next, but this is our home for now."

To learn more about families like the Daniels family, visit www.fisherhouse.org.

SOURCE Fisher House Foundation