Finding Happiness in a Phone

New App Happiness Calculator is Adding Joy, Increasing Mental Wellness for Teens Through Seniors

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Happiness Calculator is a new app for those serious about increasing their happiness. The app tracks activities and reveals levels of happiness with a real-time Happiness Score. The app offers users a practical way to find out what makes them happy.

Nationwide, there's a notable need for happiness: over half of adults (165 million people) could be happier with their lives, per Gallup Poll in 2024 ; one third of teenagers feel persistently sad and hopeless, per the CDC.

"The Happiness Calculator is not a toy, it's a valuable tool for people committed to having a better life," says David Bloom, app creator. "It is too easy to have hours, days and years go by without enough happy moments. I created the app to honor the valuable time I have been given. It has made a huge difference in the way I look at and act on the time in my life."

There are 168 hours in every week. That's 10,080 minutes, or 672 15-minute segments. In a week, most people work 50 hours, sleep 40 hours, and have 30 hours of other responsibilities. That leaves 48 hours of discretionary time. The Happiness Calculator allows users to see precisely what they are doing and what value it has to them.

"Time is a precious thing. Using time with care is closely connected to self well-being. The Happiness App offers a roadmap to using precious time and tracking the impact on your contentment. A valuable tool for self-awareness," says Charles Jaffe, Psychiatrist.

Users enter all activities: mandatory such as sleep and work, and discretionary such as studying or recreation. Users rate activities on a happiness scale of 1-10, then view their daily, weekly and monthly Happiness Scores. The app demands users become aware of the level of happiness their activities provide. They can then adjust their choices accordingly. They can try new activities in 15-minute-a-day segments and stick their big toe in many different ponds of activities.

"Great things happen when you start revering the time in your life. By being accountable for your time, there are countless opportunities for you to be enthralled, exhilarated, entertained, improved, proud and productive," says Bloom.

Users can utilize a 4-Week Plan for Time Ownership to regain an hour of their time per week, says Bloom.

Week One: Plan an activity for 15 minutes every day for 7 days.

Week Two: Keep the first activity in place and add a second activity for 15 minutes a day for the second week. Users have now claimed ownership of 30 minutes a day.

Week Three: Keep the first two activities in place and add a third activity for 15 minutes a day.

Week Four: Keep the first three activities in place and add a fourth. Users have now claimed ownership of one hour a day.

The Happiness Calculator is available at the Apple store for iPhone, and the Google Play store for Android, with a 7-day free trial followed by a $6/month subscription.

The Happiness Calculator is the brainchild of David Bloom, award-winning music educator and founder of the Bloom School of Jazz in Chicago, where he has taught thousands of students since 1975. Musician, author, visual artist, composer and producer, Bloom's decades of teaching always circle back to soul development: helping people discover and hone personal potential and individuality.

