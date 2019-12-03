Finding Heroes and Making Friends in Unexpected Places

It started one day as KJ worked to make sure the 82 inpatient rooms he tends to on the cancer unit meet the very high housekeeping standards required for kids in isolation. KJ noticed that Cohen Bramlee and Keegan Adkins both played with Legos. When Cohen and Keegan wanted to play Legos together, although their rooms were next to each other, the boys couldn't because they're in isolation to protect them from infection.

But KJ figured out a way Cohen and Keegan could play Legos together, while still apart in their respective rooms. Find out how in the accompanying video , which showcases how sometimes healthcare heroes can come from unexpected places.

Now the boys have become friends who will hopefully get the chance to play together when they both get out of the hospital.

KJ's dedication to helping these children is a shining example of how all Cincinnati Children's employees work to treat the entire child — body, mind and spirit.

