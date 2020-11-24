Finding JOYY In All the Right Places: Invest in Infusive Asset Management's Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSE: JOYY)

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusive Asset Management – investing in brands that people know, love and buy into again and again - is an investment firm rooted in long-term appreciation and consistent growth, managed by industry professionals who monitor for consumer-focused companies that elicit joy and happiness.

But not all joy is created equal. Whereas Infusive's JOYY is based on thorough, reality-based research that's been featured in the likes of Bloomberg, Barron's, CNN and Business Insider, unsuspecting investors may discover some forms of Joyy that haven't received such positive coverage. Specifically, Infusive's ETF (NYSE: JOYY) and YY Inc. ([NASDAQ] JOYY) have the same ticker symbol but absolutely nothing to do with each other.

Infusive's portfolio consists of a carefully vetted list of public companies who generate revenue from goods and services that appeal to consumer driven desires and impulses. Infusive's investment philosophy, rooted in their Consumer Alpha investing approach, is based on human tendencies to seek out happiness through purchases that enhance beauty, indulgence, entertainment, status, health, convenience, and other innate consumer inclinations.

Infusive's investment strategy is embedded in long-term appreciation and consistent growth. The company also touts a risk overlay which works to minimize short-term market volatility to help beat market averages and deliver consistent returns - even in times of unpredictability.

Andrea Ruggeri, Chief Executive Officer of Infusive said, "Infusive is dedicated to identifying and exploring consumer brands that offer stable investments based on purchasing behavior and people's desire to seek out companies and products that elicit real-world joy or happiness. Our ETF's ticker symbolNYSE: JOYY is a truly fitting representation of our investment strategy."

"One of Infusive's greatest asset is our ability to find and understand the JOYY that drives consumer demand. I'd like to welcome any Joyy seeking individuals to take a minute to learn a bit about us and find real reasons to be joyful despite what's being featured in other news," he added.

About Infusive

Infusive Asset Management is a New York / London based investment manager expert in human behaviour. It focuses on global brands that people are emotionally connected to and invested in. Infusive™ harnesses it's Consumer AlphaTM research and investment framework to locate the most rewarding investments in the space. The companies they research sell products that provide happiness to consumers and tend to be characterized by stable revenue streams reflecting consumers' repeat purchase of their products. Infusive Consumer Alpha investment strategy is accessible through its Consumer AlphaTM Global Leaders Fund (UCITS) and the Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSE: JOYY).

Disclaimers

The Infusive Global Compounding Equities ETF ("JOYY ETF") is not actively managed, and the Advisor generally does not attempt to take defensive positions under any market conditions, including declining markets. The JOYY ETF may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the JOYY ETF's investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the JOYY ETF's investments are concentrated in the securities of a particular issuer or issuers, country, group of countries, region, market, industry, group of industries, sector or asset class. There is no guarantee that the JOYY ETF will achieve a high degree of correlation to the Underlying Index and therefore achieve its investment objective. Market disruptions and regulatory restrictions could have an adverse effect on the JOYY ETF's ability its exposure to the required levels in order to tracking the Underlying Index. The JOYY ETF is new with limited operating history. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, and will fluctuate in market value. Unlike mutual funds, ETF shares are not individually redeemable directly with the JOYY ETF, and are bought and sold on secondary market at market price, which may be higher or lower than the ETF's net asset value (NAV). Transactions in shares of ETFs will result in brokerage commissions, which will reduce returns. You cannot invest directly in an Index.

The Infusive Global Compounding Equities ETF is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

As of 9/30/2020, Infusive ETF with NYSE ticker JOYY did not hold any shares of YY Inc., with Nasdaq ticker JOYY.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of the JOYY ETF before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please visit https://www.infusive.com/holdings/ to view or download a prospectus. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

SOURCE Infusive Asset Management