Finding Sunshine Despite the Rain: New Amazon Bestseller Offers Perspective on Unwinding Ingrained Behaviors

DENVER, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If April showers bring May flowers, former co-CEO and new author Christine Clyne-Spraker is hoping her first book will bring inspiration to others for sunnier days following the anguish of personal pain and loss. The new Amazon bestseller and #1 release, Unwinding Perfect, One Woman's Story of Reclamation, is an inspiring look into the beauty that can emerge after rainy days.

Unwinding Perfect, One Woman's Story of Reclamation, by Christine Clyne-Spraker, ranked Amazon Top New Release and #1 bestseller in Family & Personal Growth, Women's Personal Spiritual Growth, Motherhood, and other categories. Bestselling author, entrepreneur, and mom Christine Clyne-Spraker

In Unwinding Perfect , Christine openly shares her vulnerable journey to unwind childhood conditioning and generational patterning that led her to present perfect to the world, seemingly having it all from an outsider's perspective. Married for almost sixteen years with two children, and co-CEO of a thriving healthcare technology company she helped build from the ground up, Christine lacked deep and meaningful relationships, often leaving her feeling empty and alone.

Christine embarked on a journey of self-discovery, working with mentors and consuming life changing books. Through this work, she began to understand how her upbringing played a crucial role in the woman she had become. What was uncovered were habits and patterns consistent with perfectionism and people-pleasing.

What followed was a path that empowered her to shed perfectionism and explore her individuality, truth, and authentic self. Through this new lens, Christine made incredibly brave – and at times, misunderstood – life changes.

"In some ways, I think this book is the permission I always wished someone had given me. I now realize I don't need permission from anyone to be myself, but my hope is that through my story, someone will be inspired to choose themselves. To do the work, and to step into the life they desire and deserve," Christine Clyne-Spraker.

"Unwinding Perfect is the admirable journey of author Christine Clyne Spraker's spiritual awakening and path to self-love. I highly recommend this book for anyone seeking inspiration or doing the work to unwind their perfectionism. Christine is bright, reflective, and encouraging. Through her self-discovery of embracing the many imperfections in various aspects of her life, she has gained a healing balance that so many seek. Bravo, Christine! May the path ahead of you continue to yield a fruitful harvest of love and enduring peace!" Amazon 5 Star Review .

For anyone ready to embark on their own path of self-discovery, or simply curious what that might mean, Unwinding Perfect offers inspiration, strength, and encouragement that they are not alone.

Unwinding Perfect is published by Landon Hail Press . Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own their book rights, royalties, and the direction of their brand. LHP books have been featured on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org, and more.

