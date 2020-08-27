Finding the Right Software Includes Finding the Right Vendor, Says ERP Advisors Group

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Aug. 19, ERP Advisors Group hosted a conference call and live podcast to discuss the topic of "Vetting Software Solutions in an ERP Selection."

ERP Advisors Group

As Shawn Windle, the founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, explained, "There are thousands of options for software — and thousands of vendors to implement it. So how can you be totally certain that you're picking the right ERP?

"We will look at a client's strategy, their people, their business processes and their technology to identify what pain points and limitations to growth they are trying to solve with software."

ERP Advisors Group is uniquely independent, with consultants who provide unbiased guidance on enterprise software selection.

"We have what we call our Total Certainty Selection process," said Windle, "where the outcome is that our clients have total certainty not only with the software that they've chosen but also the implementation partner."

The full conference call is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major podcast providers.

"Getting the relationship right with the implementation partner is an important part of the whole mix," said Windle. "You shouldn't move forward with selecting a software package until you know for sure that you have the right vendor."

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms. Helping hundreds of organizations find the right solutions to meet their unique needs, ERP Advisors Group is technology-independent, with a proven track record of successful software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

