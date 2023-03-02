Finding Time to Meditate Is Tough. Soul Wipe Can Help.

The Innovative Sanitation Brand Is Helping Individuals Find Quick Moments of Surrender Throughout the Day.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meditation is an art, not a science. Some people can spend hours meditating on a regular basis. Others steal a few minutes here or there when the opportunity arises. For many, though, the ability to find any time to seriously slow down is a challenge.

"As an entrepreneur and full-time mom, I understand what it means to have limited time," says Monica Rodriguez Dean, founder of the meditation sanitation brand Soul Wipe, "It's hard to prioritize everything you need to do. Your mind is constantly spinning. Stress is everywhere. When that happens, it can be hard to justify taking time for yourself, even if it's just a few minutes."

Dean isn't alone in feeling the time crunch of the modern 21st-century lifestyle. Pew Research reports that 39% of Americans feel technology and information overload have made their work more demanding. RestoreZ found that 65% of those asked rarely wake up feeling rested, and nearly half report feeling fatigued as early as 12 p.m.

Modern life is exhausting and relentless, which is what inspired Dean to come up with the idea for Soul Wipe. "The concept at the heart of Soul Wipe," explains the founder, "Is that even if you don't have time to meditate, you have time for a Soul Wipe."

Dean goes on to explain how Soul Wipe provides that moment of inner peace and clarity. Each Soul Wipe product comes with a unique mix of essential oils and chakra-aligning crystals, which are designed to facilitate little bursts of meditation throughout the day. "There's no reason why cleaning your hands needs to be a smelly or stressful experience," she adds, "Soul Wipes help you find those little moments, just a few times a day, so that you can take that time for yourself, no matter how busy you are."

Dean adds a final remark to encourage others who are in similarly busy lifestyles, "Remember who you are, what you desire, and what is important to you. Soul Wipes are one more tool in your toolkit that can help you live into that vision in your daily life."

About Soul Wipe

Soul Wipe is a female-owned business that was founded by Monica Rodriguez Dean in January 2021. It is also a minority-owned enterprise and a certified member of the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council. Soul Wipe is focused on the mission of creating serene moments throughout the day — even while a person is sanitizing their hands. Inspired by the ancient modalities of pure essential oils and high-frequency crystals to unblock chakras, Soul Wipe guides others into a space of inner clarity and realization of the present moment. Center your soul, wipe your hands, and raise the collective vibration. Learn more at soulwipe.com .

