Findings from IXPE Data Reveal Key Insights on Corona Around Black Holes

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundbreaking research using data from NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission has revealed new insights into the shape and properties of a black hole's corona, a key structure surrounding black holes. Led by Universities Space Research Association's (USRA) postdoctoral researcher, Lynnie Saade, at USRA's Science and Technology Institute, these findings were recently published in The Astrophysical Journal and represent a significant advance in our understanding of black hole environments. The work was conducted at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Many black holes are encircled by accretion disks —turbulent whirlpools of gas and debris, —and they also feature superheated coronas. These coronas are dynamic regions of plasma that are responsible for most X-ray emissions from black holes though scientists have only theoretical insights into their behavior. This latest discovery offers the first glimpse into the shape of these coronas, potentially deepening our understanding of how they help to generate the energy released when the black holes absorb materials.

"Scientists have long speculated on the makeup and geometry of the corona," said Lynnie Saade. "Is it a sphere above and below the black hole, or an atmosphere generated by the accretion disk, or perhaps plasma located at the base of the jets?"

Results from the IXPE, which specializes in X-ray polarization, help map the shape and structure of coronas. IXPE observes X-rays, and studies objects that are not just small, but also very distant. X-ray polarization is needed "to determine the geometry of these objects which are too small and distant to image."

According to Lynnie Saade, "IXPE provides the means to study the black hole's accretion geometry, or the shape and structure of its accretion disk and related structures, including the corona."

IXPE demonstrated that, among all black holes for which coronal properties could be directly measured via polarization, the corona was found to be extended in the same direction as the accretion disk – providing, for the first time, clues to the corona's shape and clear evidence of its relationship to the accretion disk. The results rule out the possibility that the corona is a compact region above and below the black hole or at the base of a relativistic jet.

This research has significant implications. With the increasing availability of data on the shape of the corona, scientists can refine their models and develop a deeper understanding of its nature and behavior.

IXPE has not observed all black holes. This research has only studied 12 black holes, among them Cygnus X-1 and Cygnus X-3, stellar-mass binary black hole systems about 7,000 and 37,000 light-years from Earth, respectively, and LMC X-1 and LMC X-3, stellar-mass black holes in the Large Magellanic Cloud more than 165,000 light-years away.

Stellar mass black holes typically have a mass roughly 10 to 30 times that of Earth's Sun, whereas supermassive black holes may have a mass that is millions to tens of billions of times larger. Despite these vast differences in scale, IXPE data suggests both types of black holes create accretion disks of similar geometry. Future research is needed to explore more black holes and advance our understanding of the corona.

About IXPE

IXPE, which continues to provide unprecedented data enabling groundbreaking discoveries about celestial objects across the universe, is a joint NASA and Italian Space Agency mission with partners and science collaborators in 12 countries. IXPE is led by Marshall Space Fight Center; Ball Aerospace, headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, manages spacecraft operations together with the University of Colorado's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics in Boulder. https://www.nasa.gov/ixpe

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities and conducts other major research and educational programs. An association of 121 university members, it engages the broader university community, employs in-house scientific talent, and offers innovative research, development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at https://www.usra.edu.

Media Contact:

Suraiya Farukhi

[email protected]

443-812-6945

SOURCE Universities Space Research Association