Findings From Kalorama Infectious Disease Test Products Study Announced

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for infectious disease products will demonstrate a revenue growth rate 60% higher than the overall world market for in vitro diagnostics. This is according to healthcare market research firm Kalorama Information. And tests for infectious disease represent more than a fourth of the entire testing market. These market estimates include molecular, immunoassay and point-of-care test technologies produced by scores of companies and sold around the world. This is according to the firm's report on Infectious Disease Diagnostic Testing: World Market Analysis.

In addition, the report also found:

High-Growth: Influenza, molecular HPV, emerging infectious disease testing and mycology are the fastest growth segments.

Competitors: Roche, bioMerieux, Abbott/Alere and Danaher represent leaders in the market for infectious disease testing.

United States : reimbursement reductions and restrictions are expected by major payors; growth is slower than the global market though respiratory, hepatitis and rapid microbiology are segments to watch.

: reimbursement reductions and restrictions are expected by major payors; growth is slower than the global market though respiratory, hepatitis and rapid microbiology are segments to watch. Europe : Slight improvement in Europe , in Germany , Spain and Italy and Other EU Europe over the forecast period as austerity lightens. These are mature markets, but innovative products, molecular HPV, rapid microbiology and chromogenic media are higher growth segments. Demand for hepatitis testing, and mycology testing will remain strong over the forecast.

: Slight improvement in , in , and and Other EU Europe over the forecast period as austerity lightens. These are mature markets, but innovative products, molecular HPV, rapid microbiology and chromogenic media are higher growth segments. Demand for hepatitis testing, and mycology testing will remain strong over the forecast. Canada : Mature market. Sepsis, HAI testing and point-of-care represent better than Canadian market average growth segments. Some moderate growth as provincial systems invest in automated microbiology and molecular systems.

: Mature market. Sepsis, HAI testing and point-of-care represent better than Canadian market average growth segments. Some moderate growth as provincial systems invest in automated microbiology and molecular systems. Turkey: Strong grower in the European orbit. High revenue growth 50% higher than European countries in most segments. Automated ID/AST and NAT Screening systems, HIV and respiratory among growth areas.

Russia : Forecasted growth of previous models not met as expected, higher than world average but expected demand for hepatitis, TB and HIV testing.

: Forecasted growth of previous models not met as expected, higher than world average but expected demand for hepatitis, TB and HIV testing. Brazil and Mexico : Brazil and Mexico strong growth in blood screening where immunoassays are still present and will grow at a higher rate than other nations, demand for NAT systems present and extended in later years of forecast.

and : and strong growth in blood screening where immunoassays are still present and will grow at a higher rate than other nations, demand for NAT systems present and extended in later years of forecast. Other LATAM: Chile and Columbia are large growth markets in LATAM. Demand across categories. "Other LATAM" segment is representing all nations not broken out but developing markets in Argentina , Ecuador and Peru drive this segment.

and are large growth markets in LATAM. Demand across categories. "Other LATAM" segment is representing all nations not broken out but developing markets in , Ecuador and drive this segment. India : Established, reliable market place but also high population, fast-growing population and large. Continued growth in middle class will fuel healthcare utilization including infectious disease testing. Hepatitis, TB, Malaria among major threats expected to see investment.

: Established, reliable market place but also high population, fast-growing population and large. Continued growth in middle class will fuel healthcare utilization including infectious disease testing. Hepatitis, TB, Malaria among major threats expected to see investment. Malaysia , Singapore and Indonesia: Rising middle class and demand for healthcare services, including testing make these nations the Asian targets of many IVD companies. Indonesia's growth is most recent - 8-9 million people are entering the middle class each year. In 2013, there were 25 cities and regencies in Indonesia with middle class population in excess of 500,000. This number is expected to balloon to 54 by 2020.

These are just a fraction of the findings and market data in the full market analysis report.

