FinditParts and Diesel Laptops Announce Exclusive Partnership to Streamline Heavy-Duty Truck Repairs

LOS ANGELES and IRMO, S.C., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinditParts, the leading online supplier of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts, and Diesel Laptops, a top provider of commercial truck efficiency solutions, are excited to announce an exclusive partnership. This collaboration designates FinditParts as the primary online retailer for Diesel Laptops' suite of repair applications, significantly enhancing the repair process for heavy-duty trucks.

Streamlining Truck Repairs with Cutting-Edge Technology

Diesel Laptops

The Diesel Decoder, designed for heavy-duty truck owner-operators and small commercial fleets, allows users to read fault codes and access Diesel Repair to obtain repair information, identify parts, and seamlessly order the necessary parts through FinditParts. This integration ensures that technicians, owner-operators, and drivers can quickly and efficiently address vehicle issues, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

Excitement from Industry Leaders

David Seewack, CEO of FinditParts, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are excited to be the primary retailer within the Diesel Laptops ecosystem. I have always seen them as kindred spirits being innovators in technology in the trucking industry and looking forward to driving more value to technicians, owner-operators, and drivers in this partnership."

Tyler Robertson, CEO of Diesel Laptops, echoed this sentiment: "By working with FinditParts we are now able to lead customers from fault code to the parts they need to buy to fix their problem in minutes. This saves technicians and truck owners hours of diagnostic and sourcing time. Using Diesel Laptops technology and FinditParts Infinite Warehouse we can offer nationwide service to our mutual customers."

About Diesel Laptops

Diesel Laptops provides commercial truck efficiency solutions for truck repair facilities, including dealer-level diagnostics tools, diesel technician training, technical repair information, parts information, and a technical support department staffed with diesel technicians and IT Pros. With over 10 years in the commercial truck diagnostic industry, Diesel Laptops is dedicated to offering top-notch products and services to their customers, including USA-based diesel technicians for assistance, repair information, and parts lookup information. Visit diesellaptops.com to learn more.

Diesel Decoder: A Game-Changer in Truck Diagnostics

The Diesel Decoder is a powerful diagnostic tool that plugs into a truck's diagnostic port and syncs via Bluetooth® to the Diesel Decoder by Diesel Laptops® app. Users can view fault codes and repair information directly on their smartphones, eliminating the need for expensive code-scanning hardware and software. Additionally, users can upgrade to Diesel Decoder Pro for advanced diagnostic features and bi-directional functions, such as DPF regenerations and aftertreatment reset commands, for just $29.99/month.

A Vision for the Future

The partnership between FinditParts and Diesel Laptops aims to streamline the repair workflow for heavy-duty trucks by making it easy for technicians to access a comprehensive source of parts. Diesel Laptops will direct users to purchase parts through FinditParts, enhancing the repair process's efficiency and effectiveness. This collaboration is set to drive more value to the trucking industry, ensuring repairs are completed swiftly and accurately.

About FinditParts

FinditParts is the largest online supplier of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts, offering over 10 million parts from over +400 top industry brands. With a commitment to customer service and an extensive product range, FinditParts serves as a one-stop-shop for all heavy-duty truck and trailer part needs.

About Diesel Repair:

Dubbed the "Wikipedia of Truck Repair Information" and trusted by over 75,000 users, Diesel Repair contains the deepest and most comprehensive set of heavy-duty repair information in the industry, saving time and money for shops of all sizes. From desktop to mobile devices and everything in between, users can instantly access a vast library of wiring diagrams, fault code step-by-step directions, labor times, and much more.

