Findlay Galleries Presents The Exhibition: Gilles Gorriti, Le Petit Journal

This exhibition features recent works in addition to new inventory by contemporary French Modernist, Gilles Gorriti. Spanning across Europe and North America during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Modernism movement fostered a period of experimentation in all aspects of life in response to the aftermath of World War I. In the arts, a new artistic style emerged that focused on the use of color and line to evoke an emotional response in painting. This new style broke away from the classical and traditional forms of art with a focus on the objective rather than subjective. Other avant-garde art movements that emerged from the Modernism movement during this time include Expressionism, Abstract Expressionism, Impressionism, Post-Impressionism, Cubism, Symbolism, and Fauvism. In France, the Modernism movement began with French painter Édouard Manet, one of the first artists of the 19th century to paint modern life.

An avid disciple of the French Modernist movement, Gilles Gorriti's works showcase an exquisite balance between abstract and modern qualities, exemplifying his genius use of color and texture to create moods and stir emotional responses from the viewer. As a colorist, Gorriti is a virtuoso in using the full range of his palette. He creates both subtle, unobtrusive fragments of delicate tones alongside vibrantly orchestrated blocks of color. Also an accomplished guitarist and piano player, Gorriti's works embody his belief that music and painting are intertwined.

Son of renowned artist Paul Aizpiri and grandson of Ignacio Gorriti de Aizpiri, Gilles Gorriti was born in Paris in 1939. At the age of seventeen, Gorriti organized his first one-man exhibition at the Galerie Morval. The following year he became a member of the Salon d'Automne, where he has shown throughout his career. In 1962, Gorriti was invited to exhibit at the Salon de la Jeune Peinture and that same year, the city of Paris added one of his paintings to their collection. In 1965, his work appeared in the Fourth International Exhibition of Figurative Art in Japan. Findlay Galleries first exhibited the work of Gilles Gorriti in 1983 in Paris and has shown his work for the past 30 years in New York and Palm Beach.

WHAT: Gilles Gorriti Exhibition Opening. Open to the public.

WHEN: Saturday, May 12, 2018

WHERE: Findlay Galleries, 165 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480

CONTACT: Juan Pretel, juan@findlayart.com, 561-655-2090

For more information, visit www.findlaygalleries.com.

Catalog available upon request.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/findlay-galleries-presents-the-exhibition-gilles-gorriti-le-petit-journal-300646563.html

SOURCE Findlay Galleries

Related Links

http://www.findlaygalleries.com

