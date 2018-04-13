FINDLAY GALLERIES PRESENTS THE EXHIBITION: Priscilla Heine, Engaging the Sublime

This exhibition features recent works by contemporary American Abstract Expressionist, Priscilla Heine. Led by renowned artists Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning, the Abstract Expressionism movement, also known as the New York School, originated in New York in the 1940s post-World War II. These artists and their artist wives, Lee Krasner and Elaine de Kooning, migrated to eastern Long Island to an area that became known as The Springs. Here in the East End they developed an artists' colony that continues to thrive today. Priscilla Heine carries on the tradition of the Abstract Expressionists before her with energetic works that contrast bold, saturated colors with the naturalistic effects of light and shadow, while her kinetic lines suggest constant movement and rhythm. A field often dominated by male artists, Heine is among the few female Abstract Expressionists who has helped develop and push this style of art forward. Throughout her career, she has particularly been inspired by the works of fellow Abstract Expressionist, Joan Mitchell.

Born in 1956, Priscilla Heine grew up in New York City. Greatly inspired by her time living in New York and summers spent in northern Vermont and on the Mediterranean, Heine's works exemplify an exquisite balance between representational and abstract qualities.

Since 1992, Heine has lived with her husband and two children in East Hampton, New York. She is active in The Springs artist community, home and inspiration to the greatest artists of the Post War American art world. Priscilla Heine has been exhibiting her work since 1981, and has participated in solo and group exhibitions with Findlay Galleries in both New York and Palm Beach since 2005. Her work is included in the permanent collections of Guild Hall, East Hampton, NY and The Islip Art Museum, East Islip, NY.

WHAT: Priscilla Heine Exhibition Opening. Open to the public. WHEN: Tuesday, April 17, 2018 WHERE: Findlay Galleries, 724 Fifth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10019 CONTACT: Fred Clark, fred@findlayart.com, 212-421-5390

