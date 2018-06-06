FINDLAY GALLERIES PRESENTS THE EXHIBITION: Unfolding of a Vision, Blenheim Palace

Findlay Galleries hosts a private preview benefit exhibition of paintings of Blenheim Palace and Park commissioned by the late eleventh Duke of Marlborough and his daughter, Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill, by the renowned Contemporary British Impressionist painter Charles Neal. Immediately following the New York vernissage will be a private seated dinner in honor of Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill and artist Charles Neal.

Since 1985, The Blenheim Foundation has worked to restore and preserve the historical and artistic tradition of Blenheim Palace. The Palace was the gift of Queen Anne and a grateful nation to the first Duke of Marlborough for his great victory at the Battle of Blenheim in 1704 and has since been an important historic part of the royal family's history. The Foundation aims to restore and preserve Blenheim and Blenheim Park as a place of historic and architectural interest, of natural beauty, and as a source of education in the arts of architecture, landscaping and history.

The late eleventh Duke of Marlborough and Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill commissioned Charles Neal to paint the interior and grounds of Blenheim Palace. Neal had spent the three years studying and researching the Palace, establishing himself as an authority on the subjects. The collection serves as the Premiere New York exhibition of paintings of Blenheim Palace, it captures the beauty and essence of the Palace and Park, and the longevity of the paintings will serve as a historic memorialization. Charles Neal is one of the few artists permitted to paint at the grounds and interiors at the Palace. Captivated by changes in light and atmosphere, Neal utilizes a style that blends impressionism and realism to portray the lush gardens and enigmatic halls of Blenheim. His works radiate serenity, beauty, and mystery, while also examining the effect of time – a theme Neal constantly contemplates in his works. The result is a series of stunning interiors and landscapes, uniquely captured in what Neal describes as an 'Alter Realist' style.

Findlay Galleries has proudly represented Neal for 15 years. He is exhibited worldwide, with works exhibited at the Royal Society of British Artists, and represented in many private and corporate collections. In 1994, HRH The Prince of Wales opened Neal's Painted Garden Exhibition at The Garden Museum, Lambeth Palace in London.

A portion of the proceeds from this exhibition will support the Blenheim Foundation, and all donations for the event are presented in full to the Foundation, as the evening is fully underwritten by Wally Findlay Galleries International.

WHAT: Charles Neal Exhibition. Open to the public.



WHEN: Thursday June 7, 2018. 6 to 8pm.



WHERE: Findlay Galleries, 724 Fifth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10019



CONTACT: Fred Clark, fred@findlayart.com, 212-421-5390

For more information, visit www.findlaygalleries.com



Catalogue available upon request.

Contact: Fred Clark, 212-421-5390

SOURCE Findlay Galleries