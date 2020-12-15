Findora, a Confidential Open Finance Platform, Announces Public Sale Starting on Dec 28

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Findora, an open finance confidential network deploying financial infrastructures with privacy-preserving transparency, has announced the details for its upcoming public sale to be held in late December with pre-enrollment beginning on December 14th.

The Findora platform is designed to be a global financial network where anyone can build and make use of financial services, whether they are individuals, small and medium enterprises, or industry giants. Findora is expected to unbox a new epoch of global finance where users control their own data, identity, and financial assets. The blockchain-based network will act as an infrastructure for a global decentralized financial network: a public good that is secured by a network of trustworthy organizations and economically incentivized parties.

Findora was founded by a team of financial industry experts, computer scientists and cryptographers with decades of experience in finance and cryptography. It is the vast experience and expertise of this team that Findora draws upon and spans many fields including cryptography, finance, distributed systems, mathematics, and computer science.

The token sale will run from December 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET (UTC -4) to January 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET (UTC -4). Participants will be able to purchase tokens through five options. It can be accessed from info.findora.org

The offer and sale of the Tokens is not being made within the United States or to any U.S. persons (as defined under U.S. federal securities laws). You will be required to provide documentation and verify your eligibility in order to participate.

Media Contact:

Findora Foundation

415-248-3984

[email protected]

SOURCE Findora