Fine Art America Launches Billboard Contest to Promote Independent Artists

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine Art America, the world's largest art marketplace, has launched an online contest seeking artwork from independent artists to be used in FAA's upcoming billboard advertising campaign. The contest is free to join and is open to artists from all over the world. Artists may submit up to three images in any two-dimensional medium, including paintings, photographs, digital art, and mixed media. Submissions are due by August 31 and may be uploaded online at https://fineartamerica.com/billboard. On September 15, Fine Art America will select 20 winning images to appear on twenty billboards throughout the United States.

"We've been in business since 2006 and have built one of the largest online art communities in the world with more than one million participating artists," noted Sean Broihier, CEO of Fine Art America. "For 15+ years, we've been promoting our artists and their incredible artwork almost exclusively online. It's time to showcase them in the real world. Our upcoming billboard campaign gives us an opportunity to reach a new audience of art buyers, build brand awareness for Fine Art America, and introduce the incredibly talented artists who use Fine Art America to sell canvas prints, framed prints, greeting cards, and more."

In addition to the top billboard prizes, Fine Art America will also be giving away hundreds of canvas prints and other products to participating artists who meeting certain voting thresholds in the contest.

"What's always been exciting about Fine Art America is the community aspect of the business," noted Broihier. "We're not just an e-commerce company selling a product. We're a vibrant online community featuring millions of artists who use Fine Art America's technology, marketplace, and fulfillment network to grow their personal art businesses. We're very excited to launch our billboard contest, review the artists' submissions, and continue to shine a spotlight on living artists all over the world."

