Fine Art Shippers Has Become a Corporate Partner of the Philadelphia Museum of Art

News provided by

Fine Art Shippers

10 Oct, 2023, 08:51 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine Art Shippers has announced its new corporate partnership with the Philadelphia Museum of Art, one of the nation's premier cultural institutions. This collaboration signifies Fine Art Shippers' ongoing dedication to promoting art literacy and ensuring the preservation of heritage.

Continue Reading
The Philadelphia Museum of Art
The Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA) is among the nation's oldest and most respected art museums. With a rich collection of over 200,000 items, it stands at the forefront of education and research. The museum not only showcases art but is also committed to its mission to make society better through art.

While the PMA continues to amplify appreciation and understanding of the arts, Fine Art Shippers is proud to contribute to its mission of reaching wider audiences and communities and bolstering the museum's exhibitions, acquisitions, and expansive outreach programs.

Fine Art Shippers underscores the shared objective of art preservation and its accessibility to all. "We want to live in a world where art is not just appreciated but experienced, educated upon, and preserved for the coming generations. We are honored to become the PMA's Corporate Partner to help pave the way for a vibrant and enriching journey for art lovers, scholars, and the broader public," said Ilya Kushnirskiy, co-owner of Fine Art Shippers.

Fine Art Shippers 

Fine Art Shippers is an art logistics company based in New York. With years of experience in the industry, it provides tailored solutions for artists, galleries, collectors, and museums, ensuring that each piece of art is treated with the utmost respect and precision. Its team of trained professionals understands the delicate nature of fine art and employs high-quality equipment to guarantee its safe transit and delivery. Whether it's shipping a delicate sculpture, transporting a large painting, or managing an entire art exhibition, Fine Art Shippers has the expertise and dedication to handle the task with excellence and reliability.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art 

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is one of the largest art museums in the United States, with a vast and diverse collection. Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the museum is housed in a neoclassical building that stands as an architectural landmark in its own right. The museum's holdings span over 2,000 years and include European, American, and Asian masterpieces, ranging from ancient artifacts to contemporary artworks. The PMA is dedicated to being an art museum for everyone. It prioritizes inclusivity in its operations, spanning careers, contracts, collections, and community engagement.

Media Contact:

Ilya Kushnirskiy
+19176585075
[email protected]

SOURCE Fine Art Shippers

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.