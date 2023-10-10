Fine Art Shippers Has Become a Corporate Partner of the Philadelphia Museum of Art

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine Art Shippers has announced its new corporate partnership with the Philadelphia Museum of Art, one of the nation's premier cultural institutions. This collaboration signifies Fine Art Shippers' ongoing dedication to promoting art literacy and ensuring the preservation of heritage.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA) is among the nation's oldest and most respected art museums. With a rich collection of over 200,000 items, it stands at the forefront of education and research. The museum not only showcases art but is also committed to its mission to make society better through art.

While the PMA continues to amplify appreciation and understanding of the arts, Fine Art Shippers is proud to contribute to its mission of reaching wider audiences and communities and bolstering the museum's exhibitions, acquisitions, and expansive outreach programs.

Fine Art Shippers underscores the shared objective of art preservation and its accessibility to all. "We want to live in a world where art is not just appreciated but experienced, educated upon, and preserved for the coming generations. We are honored to become the PMA's Corporate Partner to help pave the way for a vibrant and enriching journey for art lovers, scholars, and the broader public," said Ilya Kushnirskiy, co-owner of Fine Art Shippers.

Fine Art Shippers

Fine Art Shippers is an art logistics company based in New York. With years of experience in the industry, it provides tailored solutions for artists, galleries, collectors, and museums, ensuring that each piece of art is treated with the utmost respect and precision. Its team of trained professionals understands the delicate nature of fine art and employs high-quality equipment to guarantee its safe transit and delivery. Whether it's shipping a delicate sculpture, transporting a large painting, or managing an entire art exhibition, Fine Art Shippers has the expertise and dedication to handle the task with excellence and reliability.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is one of the largest art museums in the United States, with a vast and diverse collection. Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the museum is housed in a neoclassical building that stands as an architectural landmark in its own right. The museum's holdings span over 2,000 years and include European, American, and Asian masterpieces, ranging from ancient artifacts to contemporary artworks. The PMA is dedicated to being an art museum for everyone. It prioritizes inclusivity in its operations, spanning careers, contracts, collections, and community engagement.

Media Contact:

Ilya Kushnirskiy

+19176585075

[email protected]

SOURCE Fine Art Shippers