Fine Art Startup Maireann Makes Art Collections More Accessible - Featuring Limited Edition Prints and Signed Art

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maireann is a New York based Fine Art marketplace that sells top-quality signed and limited edition prints. They launched on August 15, 2020. The fine art prints they sell are targeted at consumers desiring to purchase high-value art but cannot afford outrageously-expensive collections. Maireann wants to ultimately make quality art that will appreciate in value more readily available.

Nebulous I - Photographed by Mario De La Isla. Yosemite National Park, California, 2015. Alexandra - Photographed by Joseph Chen. Alexandra Burman, New York, 2015.

"Maireann helps photographers survive and make a living, especially during these trying times," exclaimed Creative Director Freddie Leiba who's worked with some of the top names in art and fashion like Andy Warhol, Irving Penn, Annie Leibovitz, Albert Watson, Joseph Chen, Helmut Newton, Horst P. Horst, and Francesco Scavullo to name a few. "I've seen many Photographers struggle to find a good marketplace to sell to art collectors," added Leiba, " Maireann helps solve this problem."

Says New York Fashion Photographer Joseph Chen, "The series Forme Féminine et Sensualité is an ongoing study I have been working on and off for the last 10 years, it revolves around the intricate relationship between sensuality and the female form. Maireann is a great platform to share my work to the world, it also gives me the opportunity to do what I feel, which is sometimes hard to do on commissioned advertising jobs." Supermodel Megan Irminger, who worked with Chen over the years, adds, "I think it's a beautiful piece illustrating the light that women bring to this world." The series Forme Féminine et Sensualité by Chen is sold exclusively with Maireann.

Maireann accomplishes their mission by lowering the cost of the art to the consumer while offering a majority of the sales price to the artist. Maireann keeps a very low percentage of each print sold in comparison to other marketplaces. Maireann even offers free shipping on all orders $200 and above.

"It's been a pleasure to work with Maireann to sell my photography," added photographer Mario De La Isla. "Previously, I've struggled to find buyers who would appreciate my limited-edition prints. But with the help of Maireann, I'm able to focus more on creating art than worrying about selling my work." De La Isla is a veteran photographer for National Geographic.

Lastly, Maireann is currently on the lookout for artists that they, themselves, bring a unique point of view, to help showcase fresh exceptional talent to the art world.

Media Contact

Apolline Côté - PR

[email protected]

917-794-1567

SOURCE Maireann: Limited Edition Fine Art Prints