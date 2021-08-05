Fine Artist with Message of Peace - Zak Perez Debut Solo Exhibition at Nottingham Gallery

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nottingham Gallery in Newport Beach, CA is pleased to announce an upcoming exhibition with artist and poet Zak Perez in his debut solo show, titled Second Nature, which is on view Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m and by appointment on Saturdays at Nottingham Gallery (3920 Birch St Ste 102) from August 28 through November 28, 2021. The opening reception takes place on August 28, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

"Love" (left) and "Pearl Blue" (right). These are two original, acrylic on canvas fine art pieces that will be on display at the exhibition at Nottingham Gallery "Smokey Mirror" - This is an original, mixed media, fine art piece. The dimensions are 36" x 48"

"The originality and iconic nature of Zak's work is what first brought him to our attention here at the agency. Having reached out to Zak, what we discovered was a young artist with not only an incredible talent, but also a strong moral compass and sense of integrity, which we believe pervades through in the work itself. This debut solo show we firmly believe will be the first of many for Zak, and his career as an artist has a very bright future indeed."--Bam Douglas, founder of BDAA Art Agency.

Perez's paintings are bold vehicles of awakening that bring forth from the subconscious the most fruitful qualities of humanity that are so needed in the world right now-- love, compassion, brotherhood, peace. An artist since the age of four, Perez awakened to the healing power of spiritual faith in his early adulthood, and along with the inner transformation of his mind and soul, his canvases transformed as well to inspire positivity in the world. With Second Nature, Perez introduces himself through his subliminal art, which comes to him as second nature just as much as expressing love and peace, and with a curious heart he seeks to know what comes as second nature to the viewer.

Second Nature includes a selection of Perez's mixed media paintings, which place newspaper articles of jarring current events juxtaposed against Perez's original poetry and Bible verses in his signature calligraphy. His original poetry woven into fine art invites the viewer to reflect on what it looks like to create a gentler, more kind world in the midst of our current reality of violence, tragedy, and apathy. Also included is a selection of Perez's encrypted canvases, where one potent word in calligraphy is present on the canvas, yet just out of reach, blending into striking and layered abstract strokes, inspiring the viewer while subliminally promoting love and unity.

A percentage of proceeds will be donated to the Irvine Animal Care Center.

For additional information please contact Zak Perez at [email protected] / 949-797-0027 or visit zakperez.com.

SOURCE Zak Perez