Fine Arts Logistics Market, Growing sales of fine arts logistics due to sales on E-commerce platforms to boost market growth - Technavio

The fine arts logistics market report also offers information on several market vendors , including AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., Lotus Fine Arts, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art among others.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., hasenkamp Holding GmbH, Katolec Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lotus Fine Arts, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rangel Logistics Solutions, SOS Global GmbH, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art are some of the major market participants.

Fine Arts Logistics Market Segmentation

End-user

Art Dealers and Galleries



Auction Houses



Museum And Art Fair



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Key Fine Arts Logistics Market Driver

The expansion of online retail and e-commerce platforms is one of the major drivers propelling the fine arts logistics industry. Fine artists are being pushed to sell their work at competitive prices through their internet portals by the rising popularity of online commerce, particularly in developing nations. Customers are influenced by marketing and advertising, and online platforms make it simple to find precise product information. One of the main reasons influencing the sales of fine arts products through online distribution channels is the availability of quick shipping options and a wide selection of products online.

Key Fine Arts Logistics Market Challenge

The fine arts logistics market will face significant challenges from high operational expenses and competitive pricing. The fine arts logistics market is becoming more competitive in terms of service price due to the rise in demand for specialized professional supply chain solutions and value-added services (VAS) on a global scale. The industry requires a highly capital-intensive infrastructure, including a sizable fleet of vehicles and containers at ports, warehouses with cutting-edge technology that are dedicated to storing various types of fine art products, and experienced labor to handle delicate fine art products. To compete in the market, these logistics service providers must limit their operational expenses.

Fine Arts Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 779.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., hasenkamp Holding GmbH, Katolec Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lotus Fine Arts, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rangel Logistics Solutions, SOS Global GmbH, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Art dealers and galleries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart of Art dealers and galleries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Art dealers and galleries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Art dealers and galleries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Art dealers and galleries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Auction houses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Auction houses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Auction houses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Auction houses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Auction houses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Museum and art fair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Museum and art fair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Museum and art fair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Museum and art fair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Museum and art fair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart of Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart of the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asian Logistics Agencies Srl

Exhibit 97: Asian Logistics Agencies Srl - Overview



Exhibit 98: Asian Logistics Agencies Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Asian Logistics Agencies Srl - Key offerings

10.4 Clasquin SA

Exhibit 100: Clasquin SA - Overview



Exhibit 101: Clasquin SA - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Clasquin SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Clasquin SA - Segment focus

10.5 Crown Worldwide Group

Exhibit 104: Crown Worldwide Group - Overview



Exhibit 105: Crown Worldwide Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Crown Worldwide Group - Key offerings

10.6 DB Schenker

Exhibit 107: DB Schenker - Overview



Exhibit 108: DB Schenker - Business segments



Exhibit 109: DB Schenker - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: DB Schenker - Segment focus

10.7 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 111: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Deutsche Post AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 114: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

10.8 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 115: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 hasenkamp Holding GmbH

Exhibit 119: hasenkamp Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 120: hasenkamp Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: hasenkamp Holding GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG

Exhibit 122: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key news



Exhibit 125: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Segment focus

10.11 United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Vulcan Fine Art

Exhibit 130: Vulcan Fine Art - Overview



Exhibit 131: Vulcan Fine Art - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Vulcan Fine Art - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

