Fine Arts Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 779.34 million Due to Emergence Of Online Retail And E-commerce Channels | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Fine Arts Logistics Market Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Art Dealers And Galleries: The fine arts logistics market share growth by the art dealers and galleries segment will be significant during the forecast period. The fine arts logistics market will experience an accelerated growth momentum in the UAE, South Korea , India , and Japan during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for fine arts products in these countries.

, , and during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for fine arts products in these countries.

Auction Houses



Museum And Art Fair



Others

Geography

North America: 49% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for fine arts logistics in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high number of paintings exported from the region will facilitate the fine arts logistics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

during the forecast period. US and are the key markets for fine arts logistics in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high number of paintings exported from the region will facilitate the fine arts logistics market growth in over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Want to get Segment-based Insights and Regional Contributions, Request for Sample

Report

Fine Arts Logistics Market Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fine arts logistics Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., hasenkamp Holding GmbH, Katolec Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lotus Fine Arts, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rangel Logistics Solutions, SOS Global GmbH, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art are some of the major market participants.

The element that provides a competitive edge in the market is VAS provided by the vendors. In addition, advances in event logistics processes by incorporating IT platforms will help vendors increase their efficiency and effectiveness. With the growing trade in fine arts in many countries, such as the US, the UK, and China , there is a surge in the need for fine arts logistics services from various art dealers, galleries, auction houses, and organizers of art fairs and exhibitions.

, there is a surge in the need for fine arts logistics services from various art dealers, galleries, auction houses, and organizers of art fairs and exhibitions. In addition, advances in event logistics processes by incorporating IT platforms will help vendors increase their efficiency and effectiveness. The competition is increasing as the vendors are seeking to gain a competitive edge by continuously adapting to the changing marketplace. Fine arts dealers, galleries, and museums have elevated expectations from fine arts logistics vendors for the scheduled transportation of fine arts products.

For instance, vendors such as Asian Logistics Agencies Srl offers solutions for fine arts logistics for every kind of event such as furniture and design exhibitions and marble exhibitions. The company offers services such as forwarding, logistics and distribution, food and beverage logistics, expo and event logistics, fine art transport, and E-business.

Download Sample Now and get Insights on Vendor Offerings and their Strategic

Initiatives

Fine Arts Logistics Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fine arts logistics market report covers the following areas:

Fine Arts Logistics Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fine arts logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fine arts logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fine arts logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fine arts logistics market vendors

Related Reports:

Public Warehousing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The public warehousing market share is expected to increase to USD 46.88 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth for the logistics market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 71.96 billion at a progressing CAGR of 1.39%

Fine Arts Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 779.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., hasenkamp Holding GmbH, Katolec Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lotus Fine Arts, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rangel Logistics Solutions, SOS Global GmbH, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Art dealers and galleries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Art dealers and galleries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Art dealers and galleries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Art dealers and galleries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Art dealers and galleries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Auction houses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Auction houses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Auction houses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Auction houses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Auction houses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Museum and art fair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Museum and art fair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Museum and art fair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Museum and art fair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Museum and art fair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asian Logistics Agencies Srl

Exhibit 97: Asian Logistics Agencies Srl - Overview



Exhibit 98: Asian Logistics Agencies Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Asian Logistics Agencies Srl - Key offerings

10.4 Clasquin SA

Exhibit 100: Clasquin SA - Overview



Exhibit 101: Clasquin SA - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Clasquin SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Clasquin SA - Segment focus

10.5 Crown Worldwide Group

Exhibit 104: Crown Worldwide Group - Overview



Exhibit 105: Crown Worldwide Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Crown Worldwide Group - Key offerings

10.6 DB Schenker

Exhibit 107: DB Schenker - Overview



Exhibit 108: DB Schenker - Business segments



Exhibit 109: DB Schenker - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: DB Schenker - Segment focus

10.7 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 111: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Deutsche Post AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 114: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

10.8 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 115: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 hasenkamp Holding GmbH

Exhibit 119: hasenkamp Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 120: hasenkamp Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: hasenkamp Holding GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG

Exhibit 122: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key news



Exhibit 125: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Segment focus

10.11 United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Vulcan Fine Art

Exhibit 130: Vulcan Fine Art - Overview



Exhibit 131: Vulcan Fine Art - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Vulcan Fine Art - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio