Fine Arts Logistics Market size to increase by USD 841.25 million during 2022-2027 | Emergence of online retail and e-commerce channel to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Arts Logistics Market size is expected to grow by USD 841.25 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the fine arts logistics market is significantly influenced by the rise of online retail and e-commerce channels. This trend is particularly in developing countries, where there is a surge in online sales. As a result, practitioners in the fine arts industry are leveraging their own online platforms to offer their products at competitive prices. These online portals provide a distinct advantage, allowing for a wider reach through effective advertising and promotions, as well as providing comprehensive product details to potential customers. The market is segmented by End-user (Art dealers and galleries, Auction houses, Museum and art fair, and Others), Type (Transportation, Storage, Packaging, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. Buy the report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fine Arts Logistics Market 2023-2027

Fine Arts Logistics Market 2023 – 2027: Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the fine arts logistics market: Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., Fidelis Packers and Movers, Globe Moving and Storage Co. Pvt. Ltd., Gulf Warehousing Co. Q.P.S.C., hasenkamp Holding GmbH, Katolec Corp., Lotus Fine Arts, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rangel Invest Investimentos Logisticos S.A., SOS Global GmbH, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., Vulcan Fine Art, and Writer Business Services Pvt. Ltd.

Fine Arts Logistics Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 3.99% YOY growth in 2023.

Fine Arts Logistics Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Trend

Rising demand for integrated fine arts logistics services, including event logistics, supply chain solutions, and value-added services.

Services encompass sorting, packaging, and delivery of fine arts items, site research and selection, stage set-up, travel management, event planning, and onsite infrastructure.

Increasing preference for one-stop solutions from fine arts logistics market players to streamline tasks and eliminate outsourcing complexities.

Fine arts galleries, dealers, and auction houses are outsourcing logistics to specialized providers for efficient handling of delicate art products, driving market growth.

Challenge

Stringent government regulations and taxes are a significant obstacle to fine arts logistics market growth.

Increased regulations include zoning permits, taxation, homeland security compliance, federal driver safety rules, and fuel taxes.

In Russia , the Cultural Property Export and Import Act restricts the movement of artworks over 50 years old, impacting the market.

, the Cultural Property Export and Import Act restricts the movement of artworks over 50 years old, impacting the market. These regulations are anticipated to have a detrimental effect on market expansion during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information, View Free PDF Sample report now

Fine Arts Logistics Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segments:

During the forecast period, the art dealers and galleries segment is expected to experience substantial growth. Fine art galleries are enhancing the prestige and value of fine art products, consequently elevating their overall market value. Fine arts dealers continue to play a significant role in facilitating the connection between fine art products, buyers, and sellers, catering to established collectors as well as new enthusiasts. Over the past decade, private sales of fine art products through dealers and galleries have been significant, driving the demand for fine arts logistics services.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request Free Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Road Logistics Market: The global road logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 782.97 billion between 2022 and 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 3.59%.

Freight Logistics Market: The freight logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 319.65 million.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio