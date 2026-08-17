Fine Arts Museum of Gloucester Debuts Six Scenes, One Place: The Story of Gloucester as Part of Virginia's 250th Commemoration

Exhibition opening September 5 explores six defining moments in Gloucester's history through original artifacts, historic objects, and a monumental mural.

GLOUCESTER, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Arts Museum of Gloucester (FAMG) will open Six Scenes, One Place: The Story of Gloucester on Saturday, September 5, during Gloucester Day celebrations. Created as part of the statewide Virginia 250 commemoration, the exhibition brings together history, art, and storytelling to explore six pivotal moments that shaped Gloucester's past and continue to influence its identity today.

The exhibition is among the community's signature initiatives recognizing the 250th anniversary of the United States and Virginia's pivotal role in the nation's founding.

A centerpiece of the exhibition is Rosato's mural, Six Scenes, One Place, commissioned by The Cook Foundation. Post this

Developed in partnership with the Gloucester Museum of History, Fairfield Foundation, and regional historians and cultural organizations, the exhibition presents original artifacts, historic objects, maps, photographs, and interpretive displays. Together with a monumental mural by nationally recognized artist Michael Rosato, the exhibition traces Gloucester's history from the first Indigenous inhabitants and the Powhatan Chiefdom to the Revolutionary War, the county's agricultural and maritime heritage, and the people whose stories continue to define the community.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors are encouraged to examine not only the events that shaped Gloucester, but also how history is recorded, interpreted, and preserved. Historical illustrations, archaeological discoveries, personal objects, and contemporary artwork provide a deeper understanding of the county's evolving story while highlighting the importance of historical scholarship and community collaboration.

A centerpiece of the exhibition is Rosato's large-scale mural, Six Scenes, One Place, commissioned by The Cook Foundation. Spanning six historical chapters, the mural serves as both a work of art and a narrative guide, connecting centuries of Gloucester history into one sweeping composition.

"This exhibition is about more than history. It's about a place: our place," said Suzanne Scott, curator of the exhibition. "By bringing together art, artifacts, and historical objects, Six Scenes, One Place tells the story of the people, events, and landscapes that have shaped Gloucester for generations."

Opening during Gloucester Day celebrations, Six Scenes, One Place is presented as part of Virginia's 250th commemoration. The exhibition brings together art, historical research, archaeology, and community partnerships to tell Gloucester's story through six defining moments.

The exhibition opens Saturday, September 5, 2026, and remains on view through May 2027 at the Fine Arts Museum of Gloucester, 6894 Main Street, Gloucester, Virginia.

For museum hours, exhibition information, and related programming, visit www.fineartsmuseumofgloucester.org or follow the Fine Arts Museum of Gloucester on social media for updates and special events.

About the Fine Arts Museum of Gloucester

The Fine Arts Museum of Gloucester celebrates the artistic and cultural heritage of Virginia's Middle Peninsula through exhibitions, educational programming, and community partnerships. Located in the heart of Gloucester's historic Main Street, the museum presents exhibitions that connect art, history, and place while inspiring lifelong learning and fostering community engagement.

SOURCE The Cook Foundation