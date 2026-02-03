Nationally Acclaimed Plein Air Artists Headline Gloucester Arts Festival's 10th Anniversary Celebration

GLOUCESTER, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gloucester Arts Festival celebrates a major milestone in 2026 as it marks ten years of art, place, and community, welcoming a distinguished group of nationally recognized plein air artists to Gloucester for its anniversary Plein Air Invitational.

2026 Judge Joe Gyurscak Plein Air Artist Kyle Buckland and captivated visitors during 2025 Paint Main Event on Main Street in Gloucester, VA

Each June, some of the country's top painters arrive in Gloucester to capture its rivers, farmland, gardens, and working waterfront—painting directly from life throughout the region. During Plein Air Week, artists will compete for more than $25,000 in prize awards, while creating original works inspired by Gloucester's unique coastal landscape and historic charm.

The 2026 artist roster reflects the exceptional caliber the Gloucester Arts Festival has become known for over the past decade. Participating artists have competed (and placed!) in some of the nation's most prestigious plein air events, including Easton Plein Air Festival, Laguna Plein Air, and Olmsted Plein Air Invitational, as well as elite exhibitions such as the Oil Painters of America Eastern Regional Exhibition. Many have been featured in leading publications, including Plein Air Magazine and Inside Art, underscoring the festival's reputation as one of the East Coast's premier plein air events.

Judge Announcement

The Gloucester Arts Festival is pleased to announce Joe Gyurcsak as the Plein Air Judge for 2026.

An accomplished and widely respected painter, Gyurcsak is also a favorite former Gloucester Arts Festival plein air artist, making his return in this role especially meaningful. His deep understanding of painting on location—along with his sensitivity to light, atmosphere, and place—brings invaluable insight to this year's competition.

"My paintings express a sense of light, atmosphere, and mood; they transcend the techniques that were employed to create them and breathe the very light and atmosphere they were painted in," Gyurcsak says. "I like to capture the fleeting moments of life—the sublime manifestations of light and color, and their aesthetic influence on the subject."

Having Gyurcsak step into the role of judge represents a full-circle moment for the festival—and a perfect fit as the Gloucester Arts Festival celebrates a Decade of Art.

Festival passes, patron experiences, and special event tickets will be available in advance of Plein Air Week. Visitors are encouraged to explore Gloucester throughout the festival month, enjoying both ticketed events and free community experiences that celebrate art, music, and place.

For artist announcements, judge details, and a full calendar of events, visit gloucesterartsfestival.com .

About the Gloucester Arts Festival

Presented by The Cook Foundation, the Gloucester Arts Festival was founded in 2017 and has grown into a month-long celebration each June, bringing together nationally acclaimed artists, musicians, and the local community. Voted Best Art Event—again and again—by Virginia Living magazine, the festival features a Plein Air Painting Event and Exhibition, Symphony Under the Stars, signature patron events, and a wide range of community-centered programming.

Rooted in Gloucester's rural coastal landscape, the festival's mission is to nurture and sponsor the arts while connecting artists to place and community through meaningful creative experiences.

