Fine Cacao and Chocolate Institute hosts second New England Chocolate Festival in Boston, Massachusetts, October 12-13, 2019

Last year's inaugural event was a smash hit, selling out in one month to 800 attendees. This year's event is expected to more than triple in size, attracting 3,000 attendees from the New England region.

The 40+ companies invited to participate in the 2019 Festival have all been hand-selected for their focus on quality and ethics. They prize craftsmanship and flavor excellence while sourcing ingredients in a transparent manner.

The Festival includes a Chocolate Pavilion with New England's finest chocolate companies selling and sampling their wares, to be held on Saturday, October 12, from 10am-6pm at The Cyclorama at Boston Center for the Arts, 539 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116. Also participating are top cacao and chocolate producers from Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, North Carolina, and New York. The Pavilion additionally features:

Guest artists Maestro Juan Alonso Rodríguez of Mexico , a famed molinillo (wood-turned hot chocolate whisk) artisan, and painter Laurel Greenfield of Boston demonstrating their crafts.

A café with free Blue Bottle coffee, tea, and chocolate beverages and Polar Seltzer drinks to pair with your favorite Pavilion finds.

The Education Program, to take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Boston Center for Adult Education (122 Arlington St, Boston, MA 02116) and Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Cambridge Center for Adult Education (42 Brattle St, Cambridge, MA 02138), includes:

Industry experts and celebrities from around the world.

Workshops and demos with expert professionals.

Choctoberfest beer pairings with local breweries.

Guided tastings, pairings, lectures, film showings, book discussions, and more.

Fun learning opportunities for the whole family.

Tickets for the Festival range in price: $10 for children ages 5-12 and $25 for adult general admission to the Pavilion, and $25-$75 for special guided tastings and workshops in the Education Program. Early bird discounts are available until mid-September.

For more information on the New England Chocolate Festival, the list of sponsors and vendors, the events schedule, and to purchase tickets, visit https://nechocolate.org/.

About the Fine Cacao and Chocolate Institute

The Fine Cacao and Chocolate Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization devoted to identifying, developing, and promoting fine cacao and chocolate – in collaboration with a number of partners. We develop educational programming for consumers, chocolate professionals, specialty retailers, and foodservice professionals; conduct research and disseminate information on specialty cacao and chocolate origin, processing, production, quality, and ethics; and build community by creating opportunities for knowledge sharing and mutual understanding throughout the cacao-chocolate supply chain. Any proceeds from the New England Chocolate Festival will support FCCI programming.

For more information, contact Dr. Carla D. Martin, Executive Director, Fine Cacao and Chocolate Institute.

