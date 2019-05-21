Fine Collections Of Modern Art, Furniture & Outdoor Sculptures Add Blue-Chip Luster to Palm Beach Modern's May 25 Auction

W. PALM BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By no coincidence, many of the names found on 20th-century art collectors' "most wanted" lists also happen to appear on Palm Beach Modern's (PBMA) auction roster for Saturday, May 25. Most of the artworks to be auctioned are from prestigious private, institutional or gallery collections and reflect a high level of connoisseurship. Additionally, the 532-lot offering of modern art and design features private collections of designer furniture, a world traveler's collection of fine and decorative arts; and monumental Larry Mohr outdoor sculptures from a South Florida corporate collection.

David Hockney (British, b. 1937-), 'Pool Made with Paper and Blue Ink' from the 'Paper Pools' series, signed, ed. 66/1000, 1980, 16.5 x 14.75in (framed). Estimate: $8,000-$12,000 Le Pho (Vietnamese/French, 1907-2001), oil-on-canvas painting, 27.25 x 32in (framed). Estimate: $20,000-$40,000

Creating an authentic mid-century living room is not difficult when furniture choices include classic chairs and "Tulip" tables by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, or a stellar pair of Fabricius & Kastholm (German/Danish) "Grasshopper chaise lounges, estimated at $10,000-$20,000. A beautiful selection of coffee tables includes a "Barcelona" table by Mies van der Rohe for Knoll, a rare and striking 1972 Paul Evans design for Directional, $5,000-$8,000; and a handsome Sol Lewitt "grid" table, as shown in the reference Sol Lewitt: A Retrospective, $8,000-$12,000. From a private Florida collection, A Gio Ponti for Singer & Sons walnut, brass and glass table is referenced in Laura Falconi's book about the revered Italian designer and is expected to make $10,000-$15,000.

Leading the fine art category is an important Franz Kline (American, 1910-1962) Abstract Expressionist oil-on-paper, artist-signed and measuring 26.5 by 23.5 inches (framed). It is accompanied by an extensive archive of documents pertaining to its prior ownership, including papers relating to accession and deaccession of the work by the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The pre-sale estimate is $50,000-$80,000.

Ten early and noteworthy Alex Katz (American, b. 1927-) prints from smaller editions have been consigned by renowned gallerist and print publisher Brooke Alexander. Large Head of Vincent, a signed color sugarlift aquatint on paper, ed. 49/50, is estimated at $3,000-$5,000. Also from the Brooke Alexander Gallery, two significant 1970 Peter Alexander (American, b. 1939-) abstract encaustic paintings, titled Yellow and Blue, respectively, carry individual estimates of $10,000-$15,000.

One of the most admired of all British contemporary artists, David Hockney (b. 1937), is represented in the sale with Pool Made with Paper and Blue Ink, from his "Paper Pools" series. The 1980 signed work, number 66 from an edition of 1,000, is entered with an $8,000-$12,000 estimate.

Color, size and fantasy combine forces in Frank Stella's (American, b. 1936-) The Candles (Stapling Down and Cutting Up VII). The 1992 collage, lithograph and screenprint on paper has an Irving Galleries, Palm Beach label on verso and is accompanied by the original receipt and appraisal. Measuring 59 by 49.75 inches (framed), it comes to auction with an $8,000-$12,000 estimate.

A sensitive oil-on-canvas portrayal of a mother and child in a verdant setting is the unmistakable work of Le Pho (Vietnamese/French, 1907-2001). Measuring 27.25 x 32in (framed), the painting was held in a private collection since 2005 and is estimated at $20,000-$40,000.

The Saturday, May 25, 2019 auction will begin at 12 noon ET. PBMA is located at 417 Bunker Rd., West Palm Beach, FL 33405. Preview: daily 10-5 through Friday, May 24, and on auction day from 9 a.m. till noon. Complimentary valet parking, catered lunch, snacks and drinks available to guests throughout the day. Information: 561-586-5500. Online: LiveAuctioneers.com.

