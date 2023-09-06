FINE COTTON FACTORY SOLVES APPAREL INDUSTRY FABRIC SHRINKAGE CHALLENGE WITH ITS NEW 333 JERSEY INTRODUCTION

News provided by

Fine Cotton Factory

06 Sep, 2023, 08:51 ET

ETOBICOKE, ON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine Cotton Factory, a leading textiles manufacturer specializing in high-tech, high-fashion textiles and certified knits for the North American market, is offering a solution to one of the greatest challenges in the apparel industry: fabric shrinkage. The company is introducing its proprietary 333 Jersey, which can significantly reduce the number of returns apparel retailers encounter due to garments that shrink after washing.

In creating 333, the company innovated new machinery that is capable of knitting jerseys that shrink three-width by three-length, by three percent torque, without washing – hence the name 333. The company's exclusive machinery ensures that the twisting force that gives the yarn or thread its strength (torque) is wound together in a compact fashion to ensure the garment shrinks no more than three percent.

Historically, apparel manufacturers that have attempted to tackle the shrinkage issue have resorted to purchasing fabrics, designing and manufacturing garments, and then washing all of the garments before they are sold at retail. "We're talking about millions of garments a week that had to be washed prior to sale, which wasted an incredible amount of water and energy," said Skip Kann, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Fine Cotton Factory.

Installing a state-of-the-art dyeing and finishings facility in 2018, Fine Cotton became the only company in North America to wash and tumble-dry upwards of 1,000 fabric rolls a day. The pre-washed rolls of fabric are crafted to shrink an unnoticeable two percent after a consumer washes a garment made from them, which vastly reduces the number of in-store or online returns for retailers.

"Our new 333 Jersey is another important innovation because it requires no pre-washing at all, so there's no waste of energy resources in its production. And that is important messaging for apparel brands that seek to be more eco-friendly today," Kann said.

Headquartered in Toronto, Fine Cotton Factory serves leading apparel brands and manufacturers in Canada and the U.S. The company introduces major fashion collections twice each year, and all are displayed for buyers inside its 5,000-foot-showroom incorporating a sample room, design studio and future lab adjacent to the factory. For more information, visit www.finecottonfactory.com.

Contact:
Josh Steinreich
212-491-1600
[email protected]

SOURCE Fine Cotton Factory

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.