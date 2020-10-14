Fine Craft From Coast to Coast

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary array of contemporary craft artists are preparing to bring their finest work in this year's Philadelphia Museum of Art Online Craft Show, viewable from the comfort of the couch on everyone's screen of choice. From furniture and fiber to metalwork and mixed media, there are more than 150 artists and 13 categories of craft in the Show. With the chance to own unique art made by hand, this is the year everyone can attend, no matter where they live. Join us in early November to have a visual vantage point while supporting artists truly dedicated to bringing their work to a nationwide audience.

Over 150 Craft Artists from across the U.S. to Participate in the 2020 Online PMA Craft Show

The shift to virtual expands the reach from coast to coast with artists represented from over 30 states. People can attend and participate in a whole new way, exploring the finest in handmade craft while relaxing at home. Virtual options are in development on the website and via social media to present the selected 2020 artists in an exciting and interactive manner. Online shopping will be available as well as virtual meet & greets and a preview event featuring awards and exclusive content.

Philadelphia is highly regarded for museum-quality contemporary craft and design, and the Craft Show is one of the city's premier events. Each November, artists from across the United States showcase their best work in multiple categories, including ceramics, furniture, jewelry, fiber, wood, metal, and emerging artists. Now in its 44th year, the Craft Show, presented by The Women's Committee of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, has raised over $13.4 million over its long history. The museum's largest single fundraiser, funds go to supporting museum initiatives, including education, art and fine craft acquisitions, state-of-the-art equipment, and special exhibitions.

Jenifer Thoem, recipient of Best of Show award in 2019, says, "Everything at the PMA Craft Show was top-notch, from the show communication to the caliber of work. The patrons were very engaging and had a sophisticated eye for art/fine craft. I had my best show of the year and attribute it to the reputation of the PMA Craft Show and the fact that people came to buy."

The Craft Show Committee's decision to move forward with a virtual event is directly connected with the commitment to support artists during this complicated time. The public is encouraged to partake in this call to action, keeping artists working and creating and keeping contemporary craft and design alive and well throughout the country. Follow the Craft Show artists online via their social media and websites. Follow @pmacraftshow across social media channels and search #pmacraftshow to help locate artists and their work.

Dates:

Friday, Nov. 6 – Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020

Preview on Thursday, Nov. 5

To learn more about the Craft Show and see the full schedule, visit www.pmacraftshow.org.

Media Contact:

Janine Carroll

Phone: 215-933-8209

Email: [email protected]

44th Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show

Over 150 Craft Artists from across the U.S. to Participate in the 2020 Online PMA Craft Show

