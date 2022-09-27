Fine Design Associates, Inc. celebrates 30 years in the show and events industry

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Fine was introduced to lighting design as a child attending events his parents' small commercial production company. The lights, he thought, "were cool." In high school, he was bitten by the theater bug while working as a regional theater's lighting stagehand and for his high school's theatre company. Then he started going to rock concerts, where the lighting was as integral to the production as the sound quality.

"It was all over," he says now. He had found his calling.

Fine Design Associates, his eponymous theatrical lighting design firm, is celebrating its 30th year in business in 2022. Based in the Philadelphia suburb of Doylestown, PA, Fine Design Associates has grown steadily since opening its doors in 1992.

Fine began with a handful of designers also just out of grad school. Now the firm is scalable to dozens with a strong, capable, and deep bench covering all aspects of production. In Fine's first year, he knew he needed 12 shows to keep his business going and, "it seemed impossible. I remember thinking, 'How in the world am I ever going to get that much work?'"

He need not have worried: He crushed that number, and this year the company is on pace to produce more than 50 projects. Fine Design juggles overlapping projects, multiple projects at one trade show, and projects in multiple far-flung cities, and continue to excel in a business he jokingly describes as " 99 % boredom and 1% pure terror."

Not even halfway through 2022, Fine Design Associates has made two of the year's two 2022 "best in show" lists: one for its work for SK Telecom at the Consumer Electronics Show, https://finedesignassociates.com/2022/03/fine-design-ces-2022-video-recap/ the other for its work for GE Appliances at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show. The latter was awarded to the company "that best showcased exceptional creativity, innovative and beautiful product display, thoughtful design and an outstanding attendee experience."https://finedesignassociates.com/photos/2022-lighting-portfolio/ge-appliances-kbis-2022/

"It's always an honor to be included and recognized as a small part of those teams that do wonderful work on the global stage," Fine says "I have never been prouder of our team and its work. The past few years have been especially challenging -- with the COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages, and significant last-minute client changes – and this team pushes on, perseveres, and produces outstanding work every time."

In the past 30 years, Fine Design has managed successful projects ranging from smallish exhibit spaces (2,000 sq ft.) to full-blown spectacles (20,000 sq ft and up) in about half of the country's 50 states, Europe, and Canada.

"We're a tight-knit group and everyone does amazing work," Fine says. "While we occasionally may compete, we also share work with each other, and I am continually inspired by others in this industry. I hope that Fine Design Associates has inspired others as well.

"I've enjoyed every minute of these last 30 years, even the moments of boredom and sheer terror," he continues. "I can't wait to see what the future holds for Fine Design Associates."

