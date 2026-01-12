Fine Fettle Expands Medical Access Across Connecticut by Converting All Locations to Hybrid Dispensaries

All nine Fine Fettle cannabis dispensary locations will serve both medical patients and adult-use customers following a new Connecticut law.

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All nine Fine Fettle dispensaries across the state have been converted to hybrid facilities, serving both medical patients and adult-use customers. This expansion follows recent changes to Connecticut cannabis regulations and legislation that allow recreational cannabis retailers to convert to Hybrid Dispensaries and sell to registered medical patients in the Connecticut Medical Marijuana program. These conversions create new opportunities for patient access and operational efficiency across the state.

"This change allows us to continue fulfilling our mission of accessible, compassionate care while strengthening the state's medical program," said Benjamin Zachs, COO of Fine Fettle. "By bringing all of our locations under a hybrid model, we can serve patients and customers alike—without sacrificing the quality, expertise, and personal touch that define Fine Fettle. In many regions where we operate, there have not been options for medical patients to increase access. We're changing that."

Fine Fettle's hybrid expansion includes its dispensaries in Manchester, Norwalk, Old Saybrook, Waterbury, and West Hartford. Each location will offer both remote and in-person consultations with licensed pharmacists, preserving a cornerstone of Connecticut's medical cannabis program.

"This is about efficiency and equity," added Zachs. "Patients shouldn't have to travel far for care or be stuck with limited options. With this model, we can responsibly serve both patients and customers while keeping Connecticut's medical community strong. We thank the legislature and DCP for helping us make this happen."

"Fine Fettle's expansion underscores its commitment to safe, regulated, and community-focused cannabis access," Zachs added. "With this milestone, the company continues to lead Connecticut's evolution into a mature, inclusive cannabis market that prioritizes patient well-being, education, and affordability."

