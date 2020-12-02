Fine Hygienic Holding scores a Hat trick at the Global Brands Magazine Awards

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine Hygienic Holding emerged victorious over fierce competition and bagged three coveted Global Brands Magazine Awards during the 2020 Global Brand Awards program. The brand was recognized for its innovative approach in producing affordable and efficient PPE Technology.

Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine, an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognize global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers up to date on much-needed know-how of the branding world.

Fine Hygienic Holding was proud to be the recipient of three prestigious Global Brands Magazine Awards. The "Most Innovative Mask Manufacturing Brand, MENA," was won by Fine Guard for its premier face mask, enhanced with advanced anti-viral technology.

Fine Tissues bagged the "Best Tissue Brand, MENA" for their uniquely sterilized facial tissues, and "Fastest Growing Diapers Brand, MENA," was received by Fine Baby in recognition of its rapid growth across the region.

FHH CEO, James Michael Lafferty says,"Being recognized on the global stage by one of the most prestigious and selective brand publications in the world is a distinct honour, and a validation of the effort we put in every day to remain leaders in the industry. The awards embody both FHH's commitment to continuous innovation and its drive to always be 'best-in-class' across all its categories."

The recognition awarded to FHH by Global Brands Magazine is a direct reflection of the Group's innovative drive, unique vision and dedication to excellence which has been the hallmark since its establishment. The group will continue to innovate and expand its operations in the Wellness category.

About Fine Hygienic Holding:

Fine Hygienic Holding is the world's leading wellness group and the MENA region's leading manufacturer of hygienic products, serves consumers in more than 80 countries. The group is known for its diverse array of hygiene solutions and paper products including sterilized facial tissues, kitchen towels, and toilet paper.

About Global Brands Magazine UK:

Global Brands Magazine has been on the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands that are shaping the future of their industry. Each year,GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products, among their industry leaders.

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited