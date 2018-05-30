Fine Jewelry Designer Katrina Kelly Designs Charm Necklace Worn by Neve Campbell in Summer Blockbuster Movie Skyscraper

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2018­­ /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of fine jewelry, strong women and action-packed movies are noting the unique gold charm pendant worn by Neve Campbell's character in trailers for the most anticipated summer thriller that also stars The Rock: Skyscraper. The yellow gold necklace is by fine jewelry designer Katrina Kelly, and is titled Sea Star Wish Wand Charm, part of the Wisdom Wands® collection. The seven diamonds in the charm were responsibly sourced, as are all gemstones in Katrina Kelly Jewelry.

The 18k yellow gold wish necklace worn by Campbell's character in Skyscraper makes a stunning yet understated fashion statement on the star, who plays the wife of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The reverse side of the Sea Star Wish Wand has the word "WISH" inscribed in the center—a reminder to always make a wish. The intense storyline and life-or-death scenarios that Campbell's character faces in the movie undoubtedly required an extra boost of confidence that the Sea Star charm provides.

The Sea Star Wish Wand Charm is high polished 18k yellow gold with a ¾" drop and is worn by Campbell with a 16" cable chain. The necklace is available for $995 on the Katrina Kelly Jewelry website. Each charm is custom made in the United States and is accompanied by a wisdom quote from the designer. The Sea Star Wish Wand would make the perfect fine jewelry gift and the price makes it an affordable luxury item that strong and brave women will want to purchase for themselves.

"The costume designer who purchased my necklaces for MARVEL television shows contacted me when she joined the Skyscraper team. She knew that the Sea Star Wish Wand would be a good fit for the wife of The Rock's character," said jewelry designer Katrina Kelly. "I was elated when I learned that Neve Campbell would be the lead actress wearing my design. She is a magical person, and personifies one of my quotes: 'Wisdom is knowing how magical you are–and being brave enough to let it light up the world.'"

Designer Katrina Kelly studied jewelry design in Florence, Italy, worked at a Fine Turkish jewelry store, studied Iconography for her Masters in Art History, won Archaeological travel and Art History fellowships for her research, and is an Adjunct Professor of Art History. Katrina takes cues and inspiration from all these experiences and translates her findings into enchanting golden treasures inspired by the magic of wand iconography– and her belief in always seeking and sharing wisdom. Shop Katrina Kelly Jewelry at http://www.katrinakelly.com/

