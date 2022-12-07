Fine Jewelry, Toys, and Other Holiday Gift Options Now Open for Bidding on HiBid Following $45.7 Million Week in Sales

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid is delivering holiday cheer to buyers and sellers alike, with thousands of potential gifts currently open for bidding and hundreds of successful sales every week. In the 1,606 online-only and webcast auctions closing between November 28th and December 4th, HiBid facilitated the sale of $45.7 million in gross auction proceeds, with over 660,000 lots sold.

Among this week's auctions, consumers can find an array of fine jewelry, including diamond rings, gold heart pendants and bracelets, sapphire earrings, and much more. There are also auctions featuring 1/24 scale Nascar cars, Tonka trucks, die-cast John Deere tractors, and other toys, as well as treasures ranging from hard-to-find sports memorabilia to antique clocks.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

November 28th to December 4th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $45.7 Million

Lots Sold: 661,050

Online-Only Auctions: 1,486

Webcast Auctions: 120

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.07 Million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.72 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Pre-Christmas Online Auction at Iggy's

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: November 25th to December 11th

Seller: Iggy's Auction House LLC

View Auction Catalog

Marlin Ratzlaff Estate Online Toy Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: November 22nd to December 11th

Seller: Linnebur Auctions, Inc.

View Auction Catalog

December Coin, Jewelry, and Stamp Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: November 15th to December 10th

Seller: Hessney Auction Co. Ltd.

View Auction Catalog

Kauffman's Handcrafted Clock Liquidation

Auction Type: Live Webcast (Prebidding Open)

Dates: November 21st to December 9th

Seller: Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers

View Auction Catalog

