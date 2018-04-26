Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Ardmore to Host Special Tasting with Prosecco Maker

Filippo Zardetto comes from a long, proud, and accomplished line of winemakers. Filippo's great-great grandfathers were award-winning winemakers, and it was his grandfather who founded the Zardetto winery and began to produce prosecco back in 1969. In 1982, Filippo's father Fabio joined the company and now, 35 years later, Zardetto Prosecco, once only known in Milan, Bologna, and Rome, can be enjoyed in cities around the world. After graduating with honors from Venice Business School, Filippo became involved in marketing and sales at Zardetto.

Filippo will offer samples of Zardetto Prosecco Brut ($14.99) to those 21 years of age and older. He will also sign pre-purchased bottles, answer customers' questions, and share stories, history, and interesting facts about his company.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

