Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Stores in Pittsburgh to Host Special Tasting with Decoy Winemaker

From 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, May 4, Wolf will appear at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, 5956 Centre Ave., Ste. 201, Pittsburgh.

Tyson Wolf grew up in Napa Valley just two miles from Duckhorn Vineyards. Though he learned to make wine at an early age alongside his father, an avid home winemaker, Tyson didn't fall under the spell of wine until several years later while he was earning a degree in biology from Loyola Marymount University. Tyson began his winemaking career at William Hill and Mumm Napa, where he worked as a lab technician before taking a position as the enologist for Rutherford Wine Company's Round Hill Winery. Over the next 13 years, he learned from skilled winemakers, including Bob Broman and Steve Rued. Tyson's talents and dedication enabled him to quickly progress from enologist to assistant winemaker to associate winemaker to, ultimately, winemaker. As winemaker for the family-owned winery, Tyson oversaw Rutherford Wine Company's entire portfolio, including Rutherford Ranch, Scott Family Estate, Lander-Jenkins and Round Hill – experience that gave him the opportunity to work with numerous grape varieties and regions. In 2016, Tyson was named the winemaker for Decoy.

Wolf will offer samples of the following wines to those 21 years of age and older:

Decoy Rose Sonoma County 2017 (Code 74387) – $19.99

Duckhorn Chardonnay Napa Valley 2015 (Code 36338) – $38.99

Duckhorn Vineyards Merlot Napa Valley 2014 (Code 49352) – $52.99

Duckhorn Vineyards Merlot Three Palms Vineyard 2013 (Code 49132) – $94.99

He will also sign pre-purchased bottles, answer customers' questions, and share stories, history, and interesting facts about Decoy and Duckhorn Wine Co.

