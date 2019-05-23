Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Host Crown Royal Care Package Event in Honor of Military Appreciation Month at Lemoyne Premium Collection

LEMOYNE, Pa., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at West Shore Plaza Shopping Center, 1200 Market St., Lemoyne, will host a special Crown Royal Purple Bag Project care packaging event from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, to benefit American troops overseas.

Crown Royal, in conjunction with charity partner Packages From Home, invites consumers to "give the gift that gives back" through participation in the Purple Bag Project. Stop by to drop empty Crown Royal purple bags into the Purple Bag donation mailbox available onsite, then join the Crown Royal team for their bag-stuffing event as they fill those purple bags with snacks, personal items, and handwritten postcards to send as thanks to our deployed servicemen and servicewomen.

As part of the event, guests 21 years of age and older will be invited to sample the following whiskies:

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky (Code 5186), $25.99

Crown Royal Vanilla Canadian Whisky (Code 1545), $25.99

Crown Royal Regal Apple Canadian Whisky (Code 8327), $25.99

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

