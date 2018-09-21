Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Host NBA Hall-of-Famer Isiah Thomas at Cheurlin Champagne Bottle Signing in Lemoyne

LEMOYNE, Penn., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will host NBA Hall-of-Famer Isiah Thomas on Wednesday, Oct. 3, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, 1200 Market St., Lemoyne, Cumberland County. Isiah will meet with fans and sign bottles of Cheurlin Champagne.

Born and raised on Chicago's West Side, Isiah Lord Thomas III's professional career spans more than three decades in sports, business, and entertainment. Thomas has garnered worldwide attention for his contributions in all levels of professional basketball, including induction into the NBA Hall of Fame, and for his distinctive business start-ups and philanthropic endeavors.

As a player, Isiah built a reputation as a tireless worker and formidable competitor. As a businessman, his leadership and sharp business sense continue to serve him well in his post-playing days.

While continuing to explore his business interest, Isiah was introduced to Thomas Cheurlin, head winemaker of Cheurlin Champagne, who is now at the helm of his family's champagne dynasty. Attracted to the Cheurlin family's hands-on tradition, coupled with their commitment to providing a healthy, great tasting champagne without the added sugar, Isiah became captivated by this opportunity, and a partnership was born. Isiah is quick to point out that although it took years, he "wanted a product that was both reasonably priced, and accessible to all consumers."

The Cheurlin family has established themselves as the toast of the champagne world since 1788. From their vineyards in Celles-Sur-Ource, Cheurlin has leveraged the optimal climate and fertile grounds of historic Champagne, France to produce award-winning champagne that generations have enjoyed. Cheurlin's prominence in the champagne industry is well reflected in its scroll of prestigious recognitions.

Unlike celebratory champagnes that are limited to special occasions, Cheurlin champagnes are acclaimed for their versatility, which make them ideal for food pairing. Cheurlin uses three main grape varietals (Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Blanc) to produce four distinctly elegant, vibrant and enjoyable champagnes.

Complimentary in-store tastings of select Cheurlin Champagne products will be available in conjunction with the bottle signing for customers 21 years of age and older. Products available for purchase and autograph include the following:

Cheurlin Champagne Brut Spéciale (Code 76186) – $39.99

Cheurlin Champagne Rosé de Saignée (Code 76183) – $49.99

Cheurlin Thomas Célébrité Champagne Blanc de Blanc Extra Brut (Code 76182) – $99.99

Cheurlin Thomas Le Champion Champagne Blanc de Noir Extra Brut (76184) – $249.99

Please note that Thomas will sign only purchased bottles of Cheurlin Champagne.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

