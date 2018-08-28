Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Host Professional Golfer Ben Curtis in Oakmont, Allegheny County

OAKMONT, Pa., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 624 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont, Allegheny County, will host a special tasting and bottle signing with professional golfer Ben Curtis from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, Aug. 31.

Curtis will bring his copy of the Claret Jug, the trophy he received when he won the 2003 British Open.

When he won the British Open, Curtis became the first player since 1913 to win a major tournament in his first attempt. He was the 2003 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and earned four career wins on the pro tour. Curtis participated in both the Ryder Cup and World Cup, and was the runner-up in the 2008 PGA Championship. Curtis was the No. 1-ranked amateur when he turned pro in 2000. He's the co-founder of the Ben Curtis Family Foundation and the Ben Curtis Golf Academy in Ohio.

Samples of Cuvée Ben Curtis Red Blend 2015 (Code 76536; $27.99) will be offered to those 21 years of age and older.

He will also sign pre-purchased bottles, answer customers' questions, and share stories, history, and interesting facts about his career and his wines.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

