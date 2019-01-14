Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Partner With Local Coffee Shop to Create Custom Cocktails at Drexel Hill Premium Collection

DREXEL HILL, Pa., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 5035 Township Line Rd., Drexel Hill, will host The Coffee Project, a special event featuring custom coffee cocktails showcasing unique roasts from House Cup Coffee Roasters of Havertown, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, Jan. 19.

These cocktails, which can be sampled by those 21 years of age and older, demonstrate a variety of ways to concoct hot and cold coffee drinks with an assortment of spirits, including:

Licor 43 (Code 6066) – $17.99 (save $4 )

(save ) Dad's Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey (Code 30408) – $35.99 (save $3 )

(save ) Midnight Moon Apple Pie Moonshine (Code 5187) –$19.99 (save $2 )

) Plantation Rum 5 Year Old (Code 31811) – $19.99 (save $3 )

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

