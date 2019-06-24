Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Welcome Country Star Jake Owen to Mount Pocono Premium Collection on June 29

MOUNT POCONO, Pa., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board today announced that country music star Jake Owen will sign purchased bottles of Beach Whiskey products at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 29, at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, Pocono Village Mall, 3430 Route 940, Mount Pocono, Monroe County.

Jake Owen is a multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter with seven No. 1 songs. Owen's songs include the double-platinum "Barefoot Blue Jean Night"; platinum hits "Beachin,'" "Anywhere With You," "Alone With You," "The One That Got Away"; and gold-certified "American Country Love Song." Owen's fifth studio album, "American Love," debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart. He might never have had a career in music if not for a wakeboarding accident. Prior to that, he intended to pursue a career as a pro golfer, but after reconstructive surgery left him unable to play competitively, he learned to play guitar and began gigging in his native Florida. He moved to Nashville and released his debut album "Startin' With Me" in 2005.

Samples of the following products will be offered to those 21 years of age and older:

Beach Whiskey Island Coconut (Code 0534), $19.99

Beach Whiskey Bonfire Cinnamon (Code 0533), $19.99

