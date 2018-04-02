Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Welcome Rum Expert to Philadelphia, Southeastern PA Premium Collection Stores

Founded in 1806, Gosling's is the oldest business in and largest exporter out of Bermuda, and Gosling's Black Seal Rum has become synonymous with the island territory. Malcolm Gosling Jr. is the eighth generation of this family-owned business and entrusted with continuing the global expansion of Goslings Rum and Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer.

On Wednesday, April 4, Gosling will be at the following Philadelphia Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection stores at the times noted:

180 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia , from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

, from 2040 Market St., Philadelphia , from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

On Thursday, April 5, Gosling will be at the following Montgomery County Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection stores at the times noted:

44 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken , from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

, from 125 W. Dekalb Pike , King of Prussia , from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits customers 21 years of age and older can sample the following spirits at the events:

Gosling's Family Reserve Old Rum (Code 74270), $69.99

Goslings Black Seal Bermuda Black Rum (Code 6913), $15.99 (save $3 )

(save ) Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer (Code 1254), $5.99 (six-pack)

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

