Fine Wine and Spirits Community Crurated Announces Metaverse Launch

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital fine-wine community Crurated have announced a new spatial experience for Collectors to deeper immerse themselves in the provenance of wine. The name Crurated is birthed from the "Cru" appellation for superior wine, revisiting the age-old culture with a modern lens of "Curation".

Using the latest technology, Crurated have developed a Metaverse for passionate wine Collectors of all ages to enrich their journey. Initially launching with a virtual cellar experience this spring, owners will be able showcase their bottles, deepen their knowledge and virtually walk guests through their fine-wine collection.

The first blockchain-based fine-wine community, each bottle owned by Crurated community members is certified with an NFT. As the wine travels from vineyard to Collector, the data is recorded on the blockchain giving a full account of the bottle's journey, but also telling the complete story in the asset-backed redeemable NFT. Today bringing this blockchain data to vibrant life in a virtual environment, Crurated are the first company to release a real-world asset blockchain backed metaverse.

"We want to nurture the passion of Collectors, support them in a way that hasn't been done before—all our technological developments point in that direction. Our metaverse is the first step in giving Collectors an immersive, engaging experience, an alternative to a list of wines on a spreadsheet."

Alfonso de Gaetano, Founder, Crurated.

Using a VR headset owners can visit a portal on the Crurated website and gain access their private wine cellar in the metaverse. By the end of 2024, Apple users will also be able enjoy the metaverse using Vision Pro, bringing interactions that feel intuitive and magical.

The Crurated Metaverse, nodding to cross-generational appeal, is constructed on Unreal Engine 5, known for its hyper-realistic 3D virtual production, as seen in Epic Games' Fortnite.

Development has already started on the next phase of the metaverse, adding new features, expanding existing and finding new ways to embellish the enjoyment of fine-wine. Crurated's journey from the outset was to build a community of engaged Collectors and their ambitions go further than wine, with premium spirits already available to their growing community. Be it fine-wine or spirits, Crurated will continue to innovate in accordance with their founding principles: Connect, Collect, Celebrate. The Crurated Metaverse is the first step on the next stage of that journey.

