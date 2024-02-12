Fine Wine and Spirits Community Crurated Announces Metaverse Launch

News provided by

Crurated

12 Feb, 2024, 02:00 ET

Crurated launch the world's first real-world asset blockchain backed metaverse.

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital fine-wine community Crurated have announced a new spatial experience for Collectors to deeper immerse themselves in the provenance of wine. The name Crurated is birthed from the "Cru" appellation for superior wine, revisiting the age-old culture with a modern lens of "Curation".

Continue Reading
Alfonso de Gaetano, Founder, Crurated. (PRNewsfoto/Crurated)
Alfonso de Gaetano, Founder, Crurated. (PRNewsfoto/Crurated)

Using the latest technology, Crurated have developed a Metaverse for passionate wine Collectors of all ages to enrich their journey. Initially launching with a virtual cellar experience this spring, owners will be able showcase their bottles, deepen their knowledge and virtually walk guests through their fine-wine collection.

The first blockchain-based fine-wine community, each bottle owned by Crurated community members is certified with an NFT. As the wine travels from vineyard to Collector, the data is recorded on the blockchain giving a full account of the bottle's journey, but also telling the complete story in the asset-backed redeemable NFT. Today bringing this blockchain data to vibrant life in a virtual environment, Crurated are the first company to release a real-world asset blockchain backed metaverse.

"We want to nurture the passion of Collectors, support them in a way that hasn't been done before—all our technological developments point in that direction. Our metaverse is the first step in giving Collectors an immersive, engaging experience, an alternative to a list of wines on a spreadsheet." 

Alfonso de Gaetano, Founder, Crurated.

Using a VR headset owners can visit a portal on the Crurated website and gain access their private wine cellar in the metaverse. By the end of 2024, Apple users will also be able enjoy the metaverse using Vision Pro, bringing interactions that feel intuitive and magical.

The Crurated Metaverse, nodding to cross-generational appeal, is constructed on Unreal Engine 5, known for its hyper-realistic 3D virtual production, as seen in Epic Games' Fortnite.

Development has already started on the next phase of the metaverse, adding new features, expanding existing and finding new ways to embellish the enjoyment of fine-wine. Crurated's journey from the outset was to build a community of engaged Collectors and their ambitions go further than wine, with premium spirits already available to their growing community. Be it fine-wine or spirits, Crurated will continue to innovate in accordance with their founding principles: Connect, Collect, Celebrate. The Crurated Metaverse is the first step on the next stage of that journey.

Contact:
Lucie Risacher
lucie@simonplussimon.com
+447715102599

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338021/Curated.jpg

SOURCE Crurated

Also from this source

Fine Wine and Spirits Community Crurated Announces Metaverse Launch

Fine Wine and Spirits Community Crurated Announces Metaverse Launch

Digital fine-wine community Crurated have announced a new spatial experience for Collectors to deeper immerse themselves in the provenance of wine....
Fine Wine and Spirits Community Crurated Announces Metaverse Launch

Fine Wine and Spirits Community Crurated Announces Metaverse Launch

Digital fine-wine community Crurated have announced a new spatial experience for Collectors to deeper immerse themselves in the provenance of wine....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.