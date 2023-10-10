Fine Wine Importer Demeine Estates Enters Vino Nobile di Montepulciano with Boscarelli Exclusive Import Partnership

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine wine importer Demeine Estates is pleased to announce their exclusive import partnership with Poderi Boscarelli, the premier producer of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. Located in the Tuscan historic appellation, the winery was founded by Egidio Corradi in 1962 and today is led by Egidio's daughter Paola De Ferrari Corradi, together with her sons Luca and Nicolò De Ferrari Corradi.

"Boscarelli is globally recognized as a benchmark producer from Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, and we are honored to represent them in the United States," said Demeine Estates President, Philana Bouvier. "As a family winery with a focus on history and caring for their land and community, Boscarelli exemplifies our core values and is a compelling addition to our portfolio."

Boscarelli focuses on expressive, terroir-driven Vino Nobile, producing traditional and riserva bottlings from their prized estate vineyards. Located in the Northeast area of the Montepulciano appellation, which is situated in the south of Tuscany, the alluvial soils and favorable microclimate of the winery's vineyards are ideal for growing elegant Sangiovese. Each plot is vinified and aged separately, with a focus on highlighting each individual soil type and clone in the resulting wines.

"We are excited to start this new phase for our winery in the United States through our partnership with Demeine Estates," said Boscarelli Winemaker Luca De Ferrari. "We see an understanding of our wines as well as our principles in their philosophy and team and look forward to working together to grow our success."

Boscarelli wines are highly acclaimed and are sourced from the Vino Nobile DOCG, which lies 1,000 feet above sea level. The winery was included in Wine Spectator's Top 100 Wines of 2022. Boscarelli is also a founding member of the Alliance Vinum, a group of six producers of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano promoting the quality of the wines and the preservation of the region.

Demeine Estates is representing the full range of Boscarelli wines in all 50 states.

About Demeine Estates

Demeine Estates is a family-owned producer, importer and marketer of the world's finest wines based in the heart of Napa Valley, California. A leader in luxury wines in the U.S., Demeine Estates sets the standard in exceptional marketing, fine wine sales, and distribution services. Founded by The Lawrence family and Carlton McCoy Jr., MS, and led by President Philana Bouvier, Demeine Estates' curated portfolio also consists of both premium family-owned domestic and international producers who represent exceptional wines anchored by quality viticulture. demeineestates.com

About Boscarelli

The Poderi Boscarelli estate is the true "cru" of Vino Nobile, nestled among olive groves, broom bushes and oak trees. From this terroir, generations of the De Ferrari Corradi family have committed themselves to bringing forth the aromas and pure character of the Sangiovese grape, locally called Prugnolo Gentile, to reach its most elevated expression. The goal of Boscarelli is to globally elevate this historic appellation of Tuscany through exceptional winegrowing and winemaking. www.poderiboscarelli.com/en/

