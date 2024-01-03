Fineacre Securities Limited Inflation Projection 2023-2027

News provided by

Fineacre Securities Limited

03 Jan, 2024, 08:33 ET

KOWLOON, Hong Kong, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fineacre Securities Limited has recently unveiled its highly anticipated inflation projection for the forthcoming years. According to the analysis conducted, it has been determined that there will be a notable decline in the costs of durable goods, food, and energy within the timeframe of 2023 to 2027. This conclusion has been drawn by taking into account industry-specific surprises that were carefully considered by the firm during the formulation of their forecast.

The resolution of the semiconductor shortage is anticipated to assume a pivotal role in augmenting the availability of durable commodities. Moreover, the anticipated shift in consumption patterns towards services is expected to result in a decrease in demand for durable goods and other commodities. As companies adjust to the ramifications of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as other comparable events, it is anticipated that there will be a reduction in both food and energy expenditures.

Despite the recent upward trajectory of energy and durable goods prices, Fineacre Securities Limited maintains an optimistic outlook, citing the potential for modest wage growth and the absence of prolonged supply disruptions as key factors in maintaining inflation at manageable levels.

Fineacre Securities Limited holds the belief that the Federal Reserve's tightening measures in the years 2023 and 2024 will effectively bring about a significant stabilization of the broader economy, effectively quelling the flames of inflation before they have the opportunity to escalate beyond manageable levels. Based on the company's projection, it is anticipated that inflation will experience a decline in the forthcoming years.

Supply networks recover by increasing capacity and stabilizing demand.

As a result of a slew of manufacturing and logistical issues, the impact of inflation has been felt across a wide range of industries, with a special emphasis on durable products. Nonetheless, supply chains are being repaired as capacity catches up with the usual level of demand. Surprisingly, the Global Supply Chain Pressure Index issued by the prestigious Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicates that present supply chain circumstances are demonstrating less pressure in compared to the period prior the global pandemic.

Fineacre Securities Limited client-centric philosophy.

Fineacre Securities Limited prioritizes clients. Fineacre Securities recognizes that investors have different aims and risk tolerances. Fineacre Securities collaborates with customers to create customized investment programs that meet their financial goals.

Donaire Merck
Financial Assets Manager
Website: https://fineacresl.com
Phone: +85230023656
Email: [email protected]
Address: Unit. 3/F,  26 Possession St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

SOURCE Fineacre Securities Limited

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.