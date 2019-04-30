Fineqia Announces 3x Uplift in Investment Value in Capital Markets Automation Platform Nivaura

LONDON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is pleased to announce the tripling of the equity value of its stake in Nivaura Limited ("Nivaura") following the completion of Nivaura's latest investment round.

Nivaura's capital markets platform, which is licensed to clients on a white label basis, enables fully automated securities issuance and executions using either existing capital markets infrastructure or blockchain infrastructure.

The latest financing comes as the third stage of Nivaura's funding. Fineqia participated in the previous stage as well as part of its strategy to invest in companies that support Fineqia's goal of placing debt and equity securities using a blockchain infrastructure.

Fineqia topped its original investment in Nivaura in this most recent investment round. It joins the London Stock Exchange Group ("LSEG"), one of the world's oldest stock exchanges; New York-based Digital Currency Group ("DCG") an influential investment firm focused on the crypto and blockchain industry; London-based Allen & Overy, Linklaters and Orrick, some of the most prestigious and leading law firms; Santander InnoVentures, the investment arm of Spain's biggest bank; Transamerica Ventures, part of the Dutch pensions and asset management firm Aegon N.V.; MiddleGame Ventures, a VC firm focusing on early stage fintech start-ups; and Spencer Lake, formerly head of global markets at the U.K.'s largest bank HSBC Holdings Plc, in Nivaura's latest financing round. All previous investors participated in this new round.

"This new financing is a worldwide endorsement of Nivaura's capital markets platform, which has applications across multiple asset classes in many jurisdictions," said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fineqia, Bundeep Singh Rangar. "We are enthusiastic users and propagators of Nivaura's team and technology."

Fineqia will deploy a fully automated bond issuance and administration platform utilising Nivaura's technology, which enables managing the end-to-end instrument lifecycle at significantly lower cost than existing channels and ensures full compliance with relevant arranging and custody regulations. Issuers will be able to structure, execute and administer legally enforceable bond instruments using public blockchain or traditional clearing infrastructure.

Fineqia's asset backed bonds will be denominated in fiat currency. The cash held in Nivaura's client money accounts will be tokenised to enable blockchain clearing and settlement. Fineqia can issue the asset backed bonds using traditional depository and clearing infrastructure too, using the same Nivaura technology, if required.

Nivaura is a U.K. fintech start-up set up in July 2016 that's building a new way for automated issuance and administration of financial instruments under the oversight of the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority. A key element of Nivaura's technology is its General Purpose Legal Mark-up Language (GLML), which enables the conversion of standard legal contracts into machine-readable formats.

Fineqia will take advantage of its recent shareholding in PremFina Ltd ("PremFina") to issue secured premium finance debt securities. Premium finance eliminates the financial strain of lump-sum upfront payments for insurance, thereby promoting financial inclusion within the insurance industry.

Fineqia's latest investment sum in Nivaura represents less than three percent of its market capitalisation.

About Fineqia International

Fineqia International is a listed entity in Canada (CSE: FNQ), the US (OTC: FNQQF ) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries are controlled, directed and governed. It oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries and investments, including those propagating blockchain technologies. For more information, visit: https://investors.fineqia.com/news .

About Nivaura Limited

Nivaura is a capital markets technology company building a new way for automated issuance and administration of financial products. Its end-to-end system is capable of managing complexities such as onboarding, legal document structuring and execution, as well as enabling asset registration and clearing through traditional depository and clearing systems and tokenised asset registration and clearing using blockchain infrastructure. The platform can also maintain control of asset administration/servicing to achieve truly vertical integration. Nivaura Ltd is authorised and regulated by the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority.

Forward Looking Statements

