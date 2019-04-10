Fineqia Announces Additional Subscription of $25,000 in The Field

LONDON, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is pleased to announce its UK subsidiary has successfully arranged for the subscription of an additional US$25,000 in The Field LLC, a California limited company ("The Field").

Announced on Oct.12, 2017, The Field was the first offering of Fineqia on the online platform of its UK subsidiary Fineqia Ltd (the "Fineqia Platform"). The Field connected with the Fineqia Platform to help raise US$100,000 to take the movie 'Line of Descent' (previously The Field) to completion. Fineqia Ltd has now arranged for the subscription of an additional US$25,000 in The Field required to finalise the post-production of the movie.

Set to release later this year, "Line of Descent" is an action-drama film set on the streets of New Delhi, India in which a dysfunctional mafia family is at war with each other. Meanwhile an undercover officer is battling his own demons and assisting in their downfall. The movie, directed by Rohit Karn Batra, stars Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser and features some of India's most renowned actors including Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy, and Prem Chopra. With its dark criminal undertones, the movie can be likened to cult classics such as Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and City of God (2011).

"We are thrilled Rohit trusted Fineqia again to arrange for this additional subscription required for the finalisation of the movie," said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fineqia, Bundeep Singh Rangar.

Additionally, Fineqia announced today that Martin Bernholtz has resigned from Fineqia's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Bernholtz has been a Director of Fineqia since June 20, 2014.

"We are thankful for Martin's years of service. He has been a committed member of the Fineqia Board and we wish him the best in his future endeavours," said Rangar.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia International Inc. is a listed entity in Canada (CSE: FNQ), US (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries and investments are controlled, directed and governed. Fineqia International oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries. For more information, visit https://investors.fineqia.com/news .

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulatory service provider has reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

About Fineqia Limited

Fineqia Limited acts as broker bringing an issuing company's securities to the market, distributing and marketing them as well as transparently highlighting the risks and objectively outlining opportunities involved. For more information, visit www.fineqia.com .

Risk Warning

Investing in start-ups and early stage businesses involves risks, including illiquidity, lack of dividends, loss of investment and dilution, and it should be done only as part of a diversified portfolio. Fineqia Ltd is targeted exclusively at investors who are sufficiently sophisticated to understand these risks and make their own investment decisions. You will only be able to invest via Fineqia Ltd once you are registered as sufficiently sophisticated. This page is communicated by Fineqia Ltd and has been approved as a financial promotion by Kession Capital Ltd. Fineqia Ltd, is an appointed representative of Kession Capital Ltd who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Investment are not offers of guaranteed returns and investments can only be made by members via Fineqia Ltd on the basis of information provided in the pitches by the companies concerned. Fineqia Ltd takes no responsibility for this information or for any recommendations or opinions made by the companies. Your capital is at risk.

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Fineqia Limited (FRN: 757772) is an appointed representative of Kession Capital Limited (FRN: 582160), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

